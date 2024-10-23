One of the high-ranking officials in the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Department of Homeland Security has been found to be promoting illegal immigration on social media.

It is the American Accountability Foundation that is publishing a report about how Wilson Osorio, listed online as an associate counsel with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Office of the Chief Counsel, who had social media accounts – abruptly “made private” or “removed” – in which he advised border-crossers.

The Fox News report explained the sudden change in the status of those social media pages happened when it contacted DHS and USCIS to confirm his employment and seek comment on the report.

“Osorio uses his TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram channels to post video content, mostly of conversations with illegal immigrants, where he asks the individuals to tell those watching how much money they make, how they came to the United States, and how wonderful it is to illegally enter and settle in the U.S.,” the American Accountability Foundation documentation explains.

The report notes Osorio began posting the advisories in July and has, or had, dozens of videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

One cites an illegal alien who now owns a restaurant, with Osorio promoting, “The American Dream is alive and well. This is the story of a Honduran immigrant who entered the United States illegally ~20 years ago. With hard work and dedication, he is now the owner of an expanding restaurant which brings in over $1 million in sales.”

Fox noted other promotions included videos about a migrant earning $1,000 a week selling fruit, and another illegal alien warning about the dangers of smugglers and desert heat.

“In 3 years my daughters and I already have papers in the USA,” yet another explains.

After her illegal arrival, she explains, having three daughters helped her escape deportation.

Fox said, “Another video identified the ‘important role’ undocumented immigrants play in construction, while highlighting the money they can make in various occupations. One video gives advice to illegal immigrants if they are owed money at work.”

Thomas Jones, the chief of the foundation that issued the report, concluded, “Wilson Osorio personifies the plague of unelected radical leftist bureaucrats turning this country upside down. Even as he collects his taxpayer-funded salary, Osorio pushes his radical open borders agenda that is endangering the safety, stability and livelihoods of millions of Americans. It is an utter betrayal of the American people. He must be fired immediately.”

Harris, of course, was on Biden’s direction to serve as his “border czar” to address the issue of illegal immigration.

To Fox, DHS declined comment, but Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said it was a breach of public trust for a federal hire to be promoting illegal activities.

“Unfortunately, this is unsurprising for the Biden-Harris administration and Mayorkas’ DHS, which has worked for four years to destroy America’s borders and invite illegal aliens, including thousands of violent criminals, to our shores,” he said.