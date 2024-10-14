(DNYUZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to an interview with Fox News, the network said on Monday.

The interview, with Fox News’ chief political anchor, Bret Baier, will take place near Philadelphia on Wednesday, shortly before it airs at 6 p.m. Eastern on Mr. Baier’s program, “Special Report.” Ms. Harris is expected to sit for 25 to 30 minutes of questions, the network said.

This is Ms. Harris’ first formal interview with Fox News, whose day-to-day programming is heavy on conservative punditry that often explicitly supports her Republican opponent, former President Donald J. Trump.