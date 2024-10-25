Kamala Harris has one mantra this election season, and it is “But Trump.”

A review of social media videos reveals that she talks about President Donald Trump in every conversation, in just about every answer to every question.

She mostly is unclear on her own positions, many of which have flip-flopped in recent weeks.

“But Trump.”

Now that may have gotten her into trouble.

Because of what appears to be a violation of the Hatch Act, a federal law that says federal employees cannot be partisan while taking salary from taxpayers.

It is in a report at Florida Voice News that there’s a description of the complaint filed by U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.

He wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking an investigation of Harris after she made “vicious” comments about Trump, including likening him to Adolf Hitler.

He wrote, “As you are likely aware, earlier today Vice President Kamala Harris gave what was billed as a ‘press conference’ at the White House. In the under three-minute speech VP Harris only made vicious political attacks on Republican Presidential Candidate and Former President, Donald J. Trump. After making multiple defamatory references to Hitler and claiming he would use the American military to go after American citizens, she concluded saying, ‘We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question, in thirteen days, will be what do the American people want?”

The letter continues, “While the Hatch Act, which prohibits using official resources to support partisan political campaigns, does not apply to the presdient and vice president in civil provisions, it does not exempt them from criminal provisions. In federal law it is a crime for any federal officer or employee to ‘use his official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate for the office president, vice president, presidential elector, member of the Senate, member of the House of Representatives.”

He pointed out Merrick’s obligation is to the Constitution and the “laws of the United States.”

An investigation is needed as the “press conference” appears to “be a direct use of the official authority to effect the upcoming election,” he said.

Among Harris’ wild claims was, “When Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had. Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him.”

She also claimed Trump, now favored in more and more polling of voters, especially in swing states, “is increasing unhinged and unstable.”