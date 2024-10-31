Kamala Harris is in the throes of a tight presidential race in which she has been unable, even aided by a supportive legacy media and promotional social media agenda, to build any sort of a significant lead on President Donald Trump.

That’s put a lot of pressure on Democrats, who literally see, and have proclaimed, the end of the nation if voters don’t seem to want to follow them blindly. And they’ve reacted by getting angry, and showing it.

Harris herself, has tried to stay above the street fight that has developed. She claims to want to “stop pointing fingers and start locking arms.”

But other key Democrats have let themselves descend into vitriol.

Of course, there’s already the primary Democrat talking point that Trump is a “Hitler” and claim he would use the military against his opponents.

One of those stuck on the “Hitler” trope is Hillary Clinton, who has repeated the claim almost daily. She, of course, blasted half the nation as “deplorables” when she was running her own, failed, presidential campaign.

It is the Washington Examiner that has assembled a long list of charges made by Democrats, against voters.

For example, Joe Biden called Trump fans “garbage” just this week, even though the White House tried unsuccessfully to clean up the remark.

It was Barack Obama who scolded men for not supporting Harris. He accused, “You just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

Michelle Obama attacked men directly, with, “To anyone out there thinking about sitting out this election or voting for Donald Trump or a third-party candidate in protest because you’re fed up, let me warn you. Your rage does not exist in a vacuum. If we don’t get this election right, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage for your rage.”

The report said CNN’s Van Jones suggested American voters are on the precipice of failure.

“They’re not taking the same exam. He gets to be lawless. She has to be flawless,” he said.

Jon Meacham, a historian, on the leftist MSNBC, claimed that America is “in a moment” where American citizenship is being tested.

The Examiner explained Harris supporters “have expressed disdain for large portions of the electorate,” making it hard for any other message to break through.

Republicans have noted the issue: “Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters. He called them ‘garbage.’ And they mean it,” President Donald Trump said. “My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans.”