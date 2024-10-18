Michael Cohen, a New York lawyer who once worked for Donald Trump and later established his character by pleading guilty to charges including tax fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress, now is being held out as an expert by MSNBC.

There, he is given a platform to express his dislike of Trump, and stunningly claims that Trump, in the office of president, will destroy America’s court system and Congress.

Cohen earlier was sentenced to three years in prison, and most recently, was a star witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s suspect business violation claims against Trump.

Bragg took incidents which would be misdemeanors if properly prosecuted, but he waited until the statute of limitations had expired, then filed them as felonies by claiming they were part of a campaign to pursue other, unspecified, activities.

A leftist jury, guided by a leftist judge whose daughter was making money off her father’s courtroom decisions and who now is under investigation for his behavior during the trial, convicted Trump and the case now is on appeal.

But MSNBC wanted Cohen’s opinion and he delivered:

NEW: Unhinged Michael Cohen claims Trump will “get rid” of Congress and the Judiciary, the US will become like “North Korea.” “If, in fact, Trump wins and he does exactly what he says he’s going to do rewrite the Constitution and he’s going to destroy our tripartite system,… pic.twitter.com/KzUZTiiHEd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2024

He said, “If, in fact, Trump wins and he does exactly what he says he’s going to do rewrite the Constitution and he’s going to destroy our tripartite system, get rid of the judiciary, and get rid of the Congress.”

The MSNBC interviewer suggested such scandals already have taken place, but didn’t explain that if it was Trump’s agenda to rid the nation of the courts and Congress, why didn’t he do it during the four years he was president.

Cohen continued, “I can’t believe that this is the America that we’re talking about. This is something you see in Russia. This is something you see in Saudi Arabia. There’s something you see in North Korea, in China.”

Trending Politics reported that earlier, Cohen had promised that “he will be changing his name and leaving the country if Trump returns to the White House in January.”

NEW: Micheal Cohen says he will be leave the country and change his name should Trump win: “I have no choice.” Cohen cites the prospect of Trump retribution as the reason he must flee the US should Trump return to the White House. One more reason to vote Trump. pic.twitter.com/cZ1sPN9SUj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2024

An editorial at Twitchy pointed out: “Bro, Trump has said nothing even remotely like this. But Kamala and Democrats have. Maybe he’s not smart enough to know Trump from Kamala? Or maybe he thinks people watching him on MSNBC are stupid enough to believe him. We hate to break it to Michael, but the mouth-breathers watching him on that network are already voting for Kamala.”

Why does MSNBC continue to have this man on when he’s clearly in the throes of a mental breakdown? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 18, 2024