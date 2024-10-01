(FOX BUSINESS) – Unionized dockworkers at 36 East and Gulf Coast ports went on strike early Tuesday amid an impasse in negotiations over a new contract with a group representing port employers.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), which represents 45,000 dockworkers, began its first strike since 1977 after its six-year contract with the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents port employers, expired Monday night.

REPORT: 45,000 port workers from Maine to Texas are on strike. Union president says it’s the companies that don’t want to negotiate for fair contracts. pic.twitter.com/xqqe3ntTSZ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 1, 2024

Union president to the billion dollar companies: “I will cripple you” pic.twitter.com/sf1zOwyf7e — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 1, 2024

Negotiations between the ILA and USMX have been deadlocked thus far over the union’s demands related to wage hikes and compensation, as well as protection from automation at ports. The ILA has said that it will exempt cruise ships and military cargoes from the strike and will continue to handle those to prevent disruptions to travelers’ schedules as well as national security.