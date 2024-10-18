A court filing from the state of Texas, which accuses a physician of illegally supplying sex “change” chemicals to underage patients, states bluntly, “The debate in Texas on the legality of dangerous and experimental medical procedures seeking to transition or affirm a child’s belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex is over. Texas law prohibits surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for the purposes of transitioning a child’s biological sex or affirming a child’s belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex.”

Further, it states, “The Supreme Court of Texas held that the law was constitutional.”

That document goes on to outline allegations against a physician for doing exactly that, and seeks fines of up to $10,000 for each count alleged.

A report from Courthouse News explained it was a “first-of-its-kind” lawsuit in which the state of Texas is suing a Dallas doctor for violating the state’s ban on giving “cross-sex hormones to minors.”

The physician, May C. Lau, is accused of deceiving pharmacies and insurance providers both in an agenda to give prescriptions of testosterone to a girl, who portrays herself as a boy.

“These acts, if found to be true, violate the state’s Health and Safety Code as well as the Business and Commerce Code, carrying tens of thousands of dollars in civil penalties,” the report said.

It is Senate Bill 14, adopted as law last year, that bars doctors from doing those drug deliveries or body mutilating surgeries on minors who have gender dysphoria.

That’s the confusion over a person’s gender, being male or female. Studies show that overwhelming numbers of those youth, left alone or given nothing more than counseling, eventually resolved themselves to be the sex they were born.

Actually, scientifically, changing from male to female or vice versa isn’t possible as being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said the law was adopted to “protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions…”

“Doctors who continue to provide these harmful ‘gender transition’ drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,'” he explained.

Lau has worked in adolescent medicine at Children’s Health Center in Dallas.

The filing, in district court in Collin County, explained, “Today, enforcement begins against those who have violated the law by providing, prescribing, administering, or dispensing cross-sex hormones to minors for the purposes of transitioning their biological sex or affirming the child’s belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex.”

The charges in the filing cite “deceptive trade practices, including by misleading pharmacies, insurance providers and/or patients by falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records to represent that her testosterone prescriptions are for something other than transitioning a child’s biological sex or affirming a child’s belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex.”

The filing charged, “Lau is a scofflaw who is putting the health and safety of minors at risk by prescribing testosterone, a controlled substance, to biological female minors for the purposes of transitioning their biological sex or affirming their belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex in violation of Tex. Health & Safety Code.”

Each of the counts is sufficient to trigger the revocation of Lau’s license, the filing said.

Courthouse News explained, “The state identified 22 patients between the ages of 14 and 17 who were provided with prescriptions of testosterone. Some of the patients had received the prescriptions before Sept. 1 when SB 14 went into effect, but Lau is said to have continued providing access to the drugs throughout the remainder of last year and into the following year.”

Then Lau tried to hide her violations.

“An example of this was in the case of patient 22. The state says that the patient’s insurance company was falsely billed for an unspecified endocrine disorder while in actuality, the doctor used puberty blockers to aid in the patient’s transition from male to female,” the report said.

While the promoters of the transgender ideology call their treatments “gender-affirming,” the result often is patients who have been sterilized, had mutilations on their bodies, and are left depending on drugs for a lifetime.

Far left organizations like the American Psychological Association and the American Medical Association have pushed the ideology.