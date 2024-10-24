A new report charges that a doctor studying the impact of puberty-blocking drugs on children found they didn’t help, so she is hiding the results because they could be used by those opposing the transgender ideology adopted as a government goal by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

The New York Post reports the “woke” doctor refused to release the results of the study, funded by $10 million in tax money.

“A prominent doctor and trans rights advocate admitted she deliberately withheld publication of a $10 million taxpayer-funded study on the effect of puberty blockers on American children — after finding no evidence that they improve patients’ mental health,” the report charged.

It is Johanna Olson-Kennedy who told the New York Times that she believes her study would be “weaponized” by opponents of transgenderism and its agenda to use drugs and body-mutilating surgeries on children.

The Post explains she worries the research could one day be used in court to argue “we shouldn’t use blockers.”

That maneuver, critics charged in the report, “flies in the face of research standards and deprives the public of ‘really important’ science in a field where Americans remain firmly divided.”

The study for the National Institutes of Health, involved 95 children, average age 11, to whom researchers delivered puberty blocking drugs starting in 2015.

The drugs inhibit bodily development, such as the development of breasts and such.

More than two out of three American adults opposed giving those chemicals to children ages 10-14 and nearly 6 of 10 oppose those treatments for youth ages 15-17, a poll revealed.

One of the other researchers, Boston College clinical and research psychologist Amy Tishelman, said she understands the politics behind the decision, but said, “It’s really important to get the science out there.”

Erica Anderson, a clinical psychologist and a transgender youth expert, told The Post she was “shocked” and “disturbed” by word the details were being concealed.

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained Olson-Kennedy “reportedly feared that in light of recent attempts to limit the procedure, the results of the study showing no improvement to mental health outcomes may reveal that ‘we shouldn’t use blockers because it doesn’t impact [the kids].'”

The Times revealed that about one-quarter of the study subjects reported symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, while nearly 8% had attempted suicide.

Olson-Kennedy told the Times the study did not show improved trends.

She had claimed, in a report to the NIH, that study participants should have “decreased symptoms of depression, anxiety, trauma symptoms, self-injury, and suicidality, and increased body esteem and quality of life over time.”

The report explained, “In April, England’s National Health Service (NHS) disallowed puberty blockers for children following a four-year review conducted by independent researcher Dr. Hilary Cass, writing in her report, ‘for most young people, a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress.'”

A Finnish expert on pediatric gender medicine confirmed last year that 80% of gender-questioning children eventually grow out of it and accept their bodies without medical intervention, the report confirmed.