(BREITBART) – Country music legend Dolly Parton announced that she was donating $1 million to go toward helping people who have been affected by Hurricane Helene.

During a press conference on Friday, Parton stated that the $1 million she was donating would come from her “own bank account,” and added that her “Dollywood companies” such as, the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and the Dollywood Foundation, another $1 million would be donated to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

“Remember when we had the fires? Everybody pitched in, tried to do everything that they could, and so I really think that this is a time for me to step up again, for all of us to step up and do what we can. Of course, today I wanted to announce that from myself personally, just from my own bank account, I’m donating a million dollars today.”