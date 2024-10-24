A former girlfriend of Doug Emhoff, now the husband of Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, is expressing horror at the persona he’s being given in the media.

Because, she has charged, he slapped her so hard during their brief relationship that she spun around.

The accusations first were leveled in the Daily Mail, that Emhoff and the woman, a lawyer, were at an event in Paris a number of years ago when he suddenly broadsided her. The sources were people who knew her and knew of the incident.

Now the Daily Mail reports the woman herself has come forward.

It was at a celebrity event in France in 2012, the woman said, the attack happened.

“What’s frightening for a woman that’s been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed. He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking,” explained the woman, identified only as “Jane.”

The Daily Mail was not releasing any further identification.

But she confirmed to the publication the story of how he “slapped her in the face so hard she spun around,” the report said.

She initially had declined to comment on the record, but came forward, the report said, because of “Emhoff’s denial.”

The publication said weeks ago that the incident happened, according to “two friends she told immediately after the incident.”

The new report said, “The bombshell allegations, which followed DailyMail.com’s revelation in August that Emhoff cheated on his first wife with his daughter’s nanny Najen Naylor, received little or no coverage from politically center-left major news outlets.”

Emhoff had admitted to the affair, but his spokesman gave only a short denial about the slapping incident.

“Emhoff, the Harris campaign, and the White House have failed to respond to DailyMail.com and other outlets’ repeated requests for comment,” the report said.

Jane told the Daily Mail, “Every time I see Doug on TV portraying the persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man, I wonder if Najen is watching too and feeling as disgusted as I am.”

Her comments continued: “I was living in New York, and Doug was living in Los Angeles. I met him on Match.com. After work one night I met him for drinks at a hotel near Times Square.”

He immediately invited his son to join them. “It was an odd request for a first date, but I also felt bad that his son was walking around the city waiting for his dad to finish his Match.com date. So I agreed. In retrospect, it should have been a red flag.

“He flew me to Los Angeles in April [2012]. I stayed in his home for a week. The entire time, he was alluding to marriage and having children with me. He was totally love-bombing me. He grabbed me round the stomach and talked about wanting more babies.”

The slapping allegedly happened because Emhoff thought “Jane” was hitting on another man when she approached a valet while in a line, trying to get a car lined up.

Emhoff split from his first wife in 2009. The incident apparently happened in 2012. Emhoff married Harris in 2014.

Her story continued, about what he told her: “We were in Santa Monica. He was driving his fancy car. And so I just straight out asked him: ‘I feel like you’re on the back foot in the divorce, like you’re trying to make up for something?’ All I did was ask him one question, and he told me the whole story. Without skipping a beat, and staring straight ahead at the road, he tells me he had an affair with his daughter’s teacher and that subsequently she claimed that she was pregnant. He’s telling me this very casually like it’s no big deal. He yelled at her. He never said he hit her, but he said he got really angry with her, and she subsequently claimed that whatever he did caused her to lose the pregnancy. He said she got a lawyer and was threatening litigation. I was flabbergasted. And I was taken aback by how matter of fact he could talk about it.”

“Jane” said, of the Paris events: “I put my hand on the valet’s shoulder and tell him, with my $100, could you please get me a car as soon as possible. As I’m talking to him, Doug got out of the line, comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder. I’m completely caught off guard, I’m not bracing, I’m in four inch heels, wearing a full-length gown and it’s between 2-3am. He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I’m in utter shock.”

WND reported that Emhoff, in an interview on MSNBC, “dismissed bombshell stories that he slapped his ex-girlfriend and had an affair during his first marriage as a ‘distraction,’ but didn’t deny them.”

It is Bill Maher, a host on Real Time, who asked why leftist media outlets were ignoring the dispute.

UNDER THE RUG: The husband of Vice President Harris, Doug Emhoff, who was heralded by the media as a positive figure of masculinity, has been engulfed in controversy, and Bill Maher is raising questions about why the allegations are being ignored. https://t.co/cI0sCKHuPU pic.twitter.com/xNGIApCYwd — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2024