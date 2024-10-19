A drone from Lebanon hit a building in the vicinity of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea on Saturday morning, according to his office.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) did not report any casualties at the incident, as Netanyahu and his wife were not in their home at the time, according to NBC News. The incident follows the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces, the man allegedly behind the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel that began the Israel-Hamas war.

Netanyahu had hoped the death of Sinwar would be the “beginning of the end” for the Iranian-backed paramilitary organization Hezbollah enough to end the war. However, the group, which is close allies with Hamas, will continue to escalate the conflict, according to NBC.

“In the last hour, three unmanned aerial vehicles crossed into the country from Lebanon,” Netanyahu’s office said according to the BBC. “Two of the aircraft were intercepted. Another aircraft hit a building in Caesarea, no injuries.”

Hezbollah has been responsible for the majority of the attacks, as the IDF continues to strategically target strongholds of the group in Lebanon, according to the BBC. The IDF said that 55 rockets have been launched into Israel so far this Saturday.

Netanyahu has two private homes, one in the capital of Jerusalem and one in Caesarea, as well as the official Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem as well, according to the BBC.

The Lebanon Health Ministry reported that on the same day, two people died in an Israeli strike on the Christian-majority town of Jounieh, according to the BBC. The move is unusual, as Israel has primarily targeted Shia-muslim majority areas where Hezbollah is most active.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

