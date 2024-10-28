Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Egypt proposes two-day ceasefire for release of 4 hostages

JERUSALEM – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a Cairo press conference on Sunday that his country had proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to exchange four Israeli hostages for some Palestinian prisoners.

Khamanei’s one-day old Hebrew X account suspended over threats against Israel

The account was suspended after Ayatollah Khamenei posted a message warning that “The Zionist regime made a mistake” when it decided to retaliate for the Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack carried out by Tehran.

Iran seemingly ambiguous about retaliation to IAF attack, despite bellicose noises coming from IRGC; Israel expects response

Israel’s Channel 13 reported Iranian missiles were being prepared for launch while the Israel Air Force’s attack was under way and their planes were flying over Iranian airspace. Tehran is still taking stock of the damage wrought, which indeed seems to be extensive.

Report: Does a wave of desertions mean Hezbollah is beginning to crack?

Sources have apparently relayed to the independent Arabic independent online newspaper Elaph that Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah, which has included the pager explosions, eliminating almost all of the terrorist group’s top leaders, as well as a ground incursion is causing a number of Islamist combatants to flee their posts.

Gallant warns Netanyahu: ‘Israel’s war lacks direction’

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a leaked confidential letter Sunday that the country’s stated war aims are not keeping pace with the evolving threats against the Jewish state.

Sen. John Fetterman defends Israel’s exploding beeper operation

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., defended his statement that he loved Israel’s attack on Hezbollah pagers in a recent interview with the New York Times, saying it was targeted for the terrorist organization’s members.

Was THAAD delivery used as a bargaining tool to ensure IAF only hit Iranian military sites?

A Wall Street Journal report claims Secretary of State Anthony Blinken advised President Joe Biden to acquiesce to Israel’s request for the THAAD missile defense system to be deployed to the country, in return for Jerusalem agreeing to strike Iranian military sites only.

Iranian FM: ‘U.S. was complicit in Israel’s attack on Iran’

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi accused the United States of complicity in providing Israel with defensive equipment ahead of the latter’s significant attack against the Islamic Republic early Saturday.

Knesset to vote on two separate bills concerning UNRWA

The Knesset (Israel Parliament) is set to vote on two bills on Monday, both of which concern the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The first would make it illegal for Israeli officials to cooperate with the organization, while the second would determine whether it should be expelled entirely from Jerusalem.

WATCH: Einat Wilf at the International Summit for a Future Beyond UNRWA

Israel to develop high-powered laser beam missile interception system, dubbed Iron Beam

Israel’s in-development high-powered laser interception system, dubbed Iron Beam, is expected to be operational within a year, the director general of the Defense Ministry says.

“The first capability of the ground laser system… is expected to enter operational service in a year from today,” Eyal Zamir said during the signing of a NIS 2 billion ($535 million) contract with the manufacturers Rafael and Elbit.

Israel’s cabinet moves meetings underground amid war threats

Following Hezbollah’s drone strike on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in Caesarea, the Israeli government took the extraordinary step Monday of convening its weekly cabinet meeting in a fortified underground facility in Jerusalem, marking what security officials called a “new reality” in protecting the country’s senior leadership.

U.S. Defense Dept. promotes Iranian-descent bureaucrat linked to Pentagon intel leak

Ariane Tabatabai is now a deputy assistant secretary of defense within Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s office, where she will lead its force education and training division.

Argentina to request Interpol warrant against Hezbollah kingpin, who planned 1994 Jewish community center bombing

Argentine Defense Minister Patricia Bullrich said the country will put out an Interpol red alert on a Hezbollah terrorist living in Lebanon for his role in the deadly 1994 Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) bombing in Buenos Aires, which killed several dozen people.