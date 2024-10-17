A new report confirms that the dirty tricks appearing in the 2024 presidential election race now include threatening letters sent to supporters of President Donald Trump.

The letters say, “Your vote for this guy is seen as treading on my rights. You tread on me at your peril…” and then adds an obscenity.

“We look forward to visiting in the future,” the letter, signed by “Patriotic citizen and a true American,” threatens.

It is the Post Millennial that reports the letters have been appearing in the Philadelphia region.

Coming through the U.S. Postal Service they are on a copied Trump campaign letterhead.

“The printed letters begin with the salutation ‘Dear Neighbor’ before briefly mentioning reasons not to vote for Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Then the threats surface: “We know where you live, you are in the data base,” “There is no knowing what may happen,” and “Your family may be impacted, your cat may get shot.”

The letter rants: “Your candidate is a felon, rapist, desecrator, an immoral flawed man. He is major reason (sic) violence us (sic) up, remember January 6th and Charlottesville? By supporting him you are declaring your public support for a disregard of the law, civil discourse, and unity. You are indicating your hatred for minorities, immigrants, foreigners, women, education, the rights of your fellow citizens, the rights of women to make decisions of their own healthcare needs. Oh and yes a hatred for Taylor Swift, who has contributed nothing but joy to the world.”

Filled with inaccuracies, it suggests damages and injuries may come: “In the dead of a cold winters (sic) night, this year, or next and beyond, there is no knowing what may happen. Your property, your family may be impacted…”

The report said one recipient is Janet, from Penn Valley, who preferred her last name not be used.

“She has Trump signs in her yard and that she had filed a police report with the Lower Merion Police. Janet said the officers were unable to pursue the matter without video, but as the letter came through the USPS, there is no video to speak of,” the report said.

The report said those who got letters had displayed Trump signs in their yards.