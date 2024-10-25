In a confirmation that election fraud actually is a factor, and there actually are those who are trying illegally to influence the 2024 presidential election to the detriment of voters, authorities have confirmed there have been fraudulent documents appearing already in at least two states, one of them a key swing state.

The Daily Mail reports authorities in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, have identified 2,500 suspected fraudulent voter registration applications that had been dropped off at an elections office.

They said a criminal investigation has been launched.

They had “false names, suspicious handwriting, questionable signatures, incorrect addresses or other problematic details,” the report said.

Further, at least two other counties in the important swing state got similar applications, and were checking them.

Heather Adams, the prosecuting attorney in Lancaster County, confirmed, “It appears to be an organized effort at this point. But of course, it’s an ongoing investigation. And we’ll be looking into who exactly participated in it and how far up it goes.”

Ray D’Agostino, a county commissioner, told the publication it appears this outbreak of criminal activity is “contained.”

“This is not right. It’s illegal. It’s immoral. And we found it, and we’re going to take care of it,” he said.

The suspect applications mostly were dated since August 15 and were from Lancaster City.

Adams said information that raised questions included birth dates, phone numbers, Social Security numbers and more.

When the real owners of those names and ID numbers were contacted, they confirmed they “did not request the form. They did not complete the form and verified that the signature on the form was not theirs,” Adams said.

The state was at the heart of suspicions about fraudulent votes in the 2020 race, after it took four days to count them and then Joe Biden was discovered to be the winner.

The report explained, “The applications in question were dropped off in two batches, according to county election officials. Concerns were raised during staff’s normal process reviewing and entering applications into the system.”

The other outbreak of fraud was reported in leftist Colorado, but was on a smaller scale.

Authorities in that state, where Democrats in office and Democrats in the state Supreme Court had schemed to try to take President Donald Trump off the ballot, but lost in a big way at the U.S. Supreme Court, explained at least a dozen mail ballots were stolen, filled out fraudulently, and returned to be counted in Mesa County.

There, officials admitted some of the ballots even were processed before the fraud was noticed.