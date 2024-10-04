(FOX NEWS) – Elon Musk says he will “be there to support” Donald Trump on Saturday when the former president returns to Butler, Pennsylvania, to hold a rally at the site where the first assassination attempt against him unfolded earlier this year.

The Republican presidential nominee is slated to speak on Oct. 5 at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in the suburb north of Pittsburgh. “I will be there to support!” Musk wrote on X late Thursday in response to an image Trump shared promoting the upcoming event.

“Butler on Saturday – historic!” Trump wrote on X, alongside an image of him raising his fist that was taken on July 13, moments after he had been shot.