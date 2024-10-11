Doug Emhoff, according to investigative reports from the Daily Mail, got a family nanny pregnant, later slapped a girlfriend in the face, and was a “misogynist” when he worked at California law firms.

He was asked about the claims during an interview.

And he did not deny them.

It is the Daily Mail that now has updated its reporting on the man, who if Kamala Harris is elected, would be in the White House for four years.

It reported, “Doug Emhoff has dismissed bombshell stories that he slapped his ex-girlfriend and had an affair during his first marriage as a ‘distraction,’ but didn’t deny them. … Emhoff was asked by MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Friday whether the allegations about his personal life ‘p—–‘ him off. The Morning Joe host didn’t question him over the details or ask whether DailyMail.com reports about his past were true. Scarborough even reduced them to being ‘tabloid’ stories being pushed by Donald Trump and Republican critics. But Emhoff avoided the chance to slap them down and instead brushed them off while he insisting he was focused on his wife’s presidential campaign.”

The results of the Daily Mail’s investigations already have been reported.

Those include that he “forcefully slapped” a former girlfriend allegedly for “flirting” with another man.

That report came from three “friends” who confirmed that Emhoff “assaulted his ex-girlfriend.”

“The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around, while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France,” the report said. “One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault.”

Earlier, it was reported that “Emhoff’s first marriage ended when he got his children’s nanny pregnant. The woman, Najen Naylor, 47, did not deny the story when approached by DailyMail.com at her home in the New York millionaires’ playground, The Hamptons,” the Daily Mail documented.

At that time, Emhoff said there had been “tough times” in his first marriage, because of “my actions.”

Finally, the newest report on Emhoff comes from interviews with former coworkers at California law firms where he worked.

He was considered “inappropriate” and “misogynistic” at the office, there were claims he hired an “unqualified” part-time model as legal secretary “because she was young … attractive,” and that he withdrew work benefits from women who didn’t flirt with him.

The Daily Mail also uncovered opinions that he was a foul-mouthed employee.