(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – As millions in the Southeast were hit by Hurricane Helene over the weekend, many faced an unexpected risk if they had an electric vehicle parked in their garage.

After making landfall on Thursday, Helene brought destruction up the eastern seaboard, causing flooding, landslides, mudslides, heavy rains and winds. Helene started along Florida’s northern coastline, then primarily traveled through central Georgia, then hitting western areas of the Carolinas as well as eastern Tennessee. While much of the devastation was centralized in the Appalachian region, residents along Florida’s coast who drive EVs faced additional risks from flooding saltwater.

Over the weekend, a shocking video was released showing an EV that appeared to be a Tesla catching fire in the garage of a home located in Pinellas County, just west of Tampa.