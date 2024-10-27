(FOX NEWS) — Jemele Hill, a former ESPN pundit who is currently a contributing writer for The Atlantic, blasted former NASCAR star Danica Patrick over voting for Donald Trump for president.

Patrick revealed in a post on X she had voted for the first time in her life and made her decision to cast her vote for the former president as he and Ohio Sen. JD Vance run against Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the White House.

Considering what they said about you as a woman driver and what Trump stands for against women, this is unhinged behavior. But good luck tho! Also, this is why a lot of people do not trust white women in this election. https://t.co/kRE6aAPRLh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 25, 2024

“I made a rule for myself that if I didn’t vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn’t earn that right,” Patrick shared on social media. “Not this time. I voted for (Trump) and I can’t wait to have him make America great again!”