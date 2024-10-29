Tucker Carlson is is going nuclear on a New York Times reporter who sought comment about alleged election misinformation by the conservative champion, telling him to “f*** off.”

Carlson shared a text exchange late Monday night from Nico Grant, a San Francisco-based technology correspondent for the newspaper, who indicated: “We rely on an analysis conducted by researchers at Media Matters for America,” a left-wing-minded media watchdog.

Grant said he was working on article where researchers found 286 videos Carlson posted on YouTube between May and August supposedly containing misinformation, including a clip of Carlson mentioning a “clearly stolen” election.

Grant also sought to know if Carlson were a member of the YouTube Partner Program, and if so, “How often does YouTube demonetize your videos?”

Carlson responded: “So the New York Times is working with a left wing hate group to silence critics of the Democratic Party? Please ask yourself why you’re participating in it. This is why you got into journalism? It’s shameful. I hope you’re filled with guilt and self-loathing for sending me a text like this. Please quote me.”

The reply from the reporter stated: “Thank you for your prompt response. Would you like to address any of the points or questions above?”

Carlson then responded: “Would I like to participate in your attempt to censor me? No thanks. But I do hope you’ll quote what I wrote above and also note that I told you to f*** off, which I am now doing. Thanks.”

On his New York Times author page, Grant says of himself: “As a Times journalist, I share the values and adhere to the standards of integrity outlined in our Ethical Journalism Handbook. I want all of my work to be accurate and fair. I do not accept gifts, money or favors from anyone who might figure into my reporting. I do not directly own or trade stocks. I make every effort to understand issues from multiple angles.”

“KAMALA’S AMERICA,” WorldNetDaily’s electrifying 88-page Special Report is now available FREE for IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD! Featuring courageous federal whistleblowers, exclusive research, shocking video clips and eye-opening analysis from Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Michele Bachmann and many others, it paints a truly mind-boggling picture of exactly what “KAMALA’S AMERICA” will look like if Harris becomes president. Download it NOW – for FREE … and share it widely before it’s too late!

Meanwhile, the Fox News Channel aired a segment Tuesday afternoon on what might be the same New York Times article in the works.

The network interviewed Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor, who said:

“There is not a more corrupt, more radical media organization out there than Media Matters. And the New York Times, which has vast resources and personnel, instead of doing its own research has now outsourced this to this patently dishonest, activist organization whose number one mission, outside of taking out this network, is to squash any and all free speech through astroturf campaigns, online against anyone or anything they consider to be conservative or even right of center. Elon Musk once referred to Media Matters as evil propaganda machine. That is not hyperbole, he ain’t wrong.”

“So this is the game plan here,” Concha continued. “Media Matters along with the New York Times, and it’s getting increasingly difficult to differentiate the two, by the way, they’re gonna pressure YouTube to demonetize these big voices on the right like Ben Shapiro, like Benny Johnson. …

“Remember that YouTube is owned by Google, and Google is the the number one donor to Democratic Party out of Silicon Valley. If it does happen, the argument will be Shapiro or Johnson, they are spreading misinformation on the platform, misinformation like saying COVID may have come from a lab or Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation. You know that kind of misinformation. So, who’s to decide what it is and what it isn’t? But that’s what they’re trying to do right now seven days before an election.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Concha concluded: “Media Matters is a tax-free organization, but they receive millions from Democratic megadonors. And they use those funds to pressure major companies to pull their advertising from outlets that they target. And yet, here’s the New York Times presenting them as some sort of objective, legitimate source, when they’re nothing more than a far-left activist organization.

“So, hopefully they’re not successful here, but the deck is stacked against Shapiro and Johnson and others at this point, given that it’s the New York Times with Media Matters and YouTube and Google all trying to take them out, and as we saw with Hunter Biden’s laptop, they were successful before the last election in terms of squashing voices at a critical time.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews