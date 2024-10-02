(YAHOO) – Hurricane Helene’s destruction was not going to stop David Jones from getting to his daughter Elizabeth’s wedding in Johnson City, Tennessee, Saturday. Not what was supposed to be a two-hour trip from South Carolina turning into a seven-hour drive, nor an additional five and a half hours on foot.

Jones told WJHL that he was diverted multiple times on Interstate 26 before he was finally able to cross the Tennessee state line around 2 a.m. Saturday. There he was met by a state trooper who informed him that he would not be able to go any further. Historic flooding had rendered both the interstate and minor roads impassable.

“You have to understand. My daughter’s getting married at 11:00 this morning, and I’m going to be there to walk her down the aisle,” Jones recalled telling the trooper.