Democrats have been campaigning for months on their claims that crime across America has gone down under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime.

Recently, they’ve been using an FBI “final” report that claims violent crimes were down 2.1% in 2023.

And the Democrats’ claims haven’t changed, even though the FBI data has.

In fact, an “update” to that reporting now shows violent crime was up 4.5% over that time period.

A report from Trending Politics explained, “The Biden Justice Department, much like the Biden Labor Department, is quietly amending its crime statistics after posting incomplete data to dispute a key charge that former President Donald Trump has made against Joe Biden.”

It continued, “For most of his third campaign for office, President Trump has regularly railed against rising violent crime in the U.S., tying high-profile instances of murder to the millions of new migrants who crossed into the country over the past two years. In response, both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have disputed his characterization of crime, and they have been assisted by a mainstream media that has all too often rebutted Trump’s assertions, claiming violent crime is down year-over-year. That turned out to be false, according to the FBI.”

Real Clear Investigations revealed that the 2.1% figure quickly became – “and remains” – a Democrat talking point against Trump.

But the reality is that the crime was up 4.5%, according to the FBI itself, which now has included new numbers for more murders, more rapes, more robberies, and more aggravated assaults.

The “updated” figures have not been reflected in most media reports, nor in Democrat talking points.

“It’s been over three weeks since the FBI released the revised data. The Bureau’s lack of acknowledgment or explanation about the significant change concerns researchers,” the report said.

“I have checked the data on total violent crime from 2004 to 2022,” Carl Moody, a professor at the College of William & Mary who specializes in studying crime, told RealClearInvestigations. “There were no revisions from 2004 to 2015, and from 2016 to 2020, there were small changes of less than one percentage point. The huge changes in 2021 and 2022, especially without an explanation, make it difficult to trust the FBI data.”

Real Clear documented, “The actual changes in crimes are extensive. The updated data for 2022 report that there were 80,029 more violent crimes than in 2021. There were an additional 1,699 murders, 7,780 rapes, 33,459 robberies, and 37,091 aggravated assaults. The question naturally arises: should the FBI’s 2023 numbers be believed?”

That report noted the Biden-Harris administration has been busy revising other numbers that earlier had made its performance in office look better. For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics recently confirmed it “overestimated” jobs created … by 818,000.

A City Journal report called out the “mainstream media” for ignoring the updates.

And it faulted the FBI for adjusting numbers “at different times in different ways…”

“Its process is hardly transparent, its results are often inconsistent and poorly explained, and its numbers are frustratingly fluid,” the report said.

Trending Politics added, “During last month’s debate, President Trump assured viewers that ‘crime is up’ across the country, prompting Vice President Harris to frown and shake her head. ‘Despite their fraudulent statements they made, crime in this country is through the roof. And we have a new form of crime, it’s called migrant crime, and it’s happening at levels nobody thought possible,” Trump said.