The recurring joke was that under Obama and Biden, the economic projections always had to be revised downwards and under Trump, they had to be revised upwards.

Now the reverse is happening to crime statistics.

Democrats and their media have been hyping false claims that crime is down. Biden claimed that crime was at a 50-year low. I’ve dissected some of these false claims in the past, but a key point in the debate was that some of the FBI crime data was missing because the way data was reported had changed.

Now the full crime data for 2022 is in and it turns out that the FBI had missed 1,699 murders. But what’s over a thousand dead folks when the goal is to fake a crime drop?