(DAILY MAIL) – Monster storm Hurricane Milton left a path of destruction across Florida overnight, leaving several people dead and 3million without power as it heads to the Atlantic.

The first casualties were reported even before Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm around 8:30pm EST, bringing ‘catastrophic’ flooding, 120 mph winds and several twisters – some of which proved lethal.

After making landfall, Milton began rumbling east, ripping up everything in its path before ripping apart the roof of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team in St. Petersburg. At least 117 tornado warnings were issued in communities across the state overnight and into this morning, with dozens reported to have materialized and wrought havoc. More than 3 million homes and businesses were without power Thursday morning in Florida.