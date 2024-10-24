Follow social media thread of tragic ‘trans’ boy from National Geographic cover

By Bob Unruh

(Image courtesy Pexels)

You can follow thread talking about the fame, celebrity, and life of the famous “trans” boy who was on the cover of National Geographic.

Not the Bee confirms it’s tragic.

The report explains, “Avery Jackson was a poster child for gender transition. Now, the group Restore Childhood has caught up with him to see where he is at age 17. … Tragically, he was starting to grow out of his ‘girl’ phase, but his mother had already chemically altered his body and castrated him. Now he’s been sterilized for life and there’s no going back.”

Bob Unruh

