You can follow thread talking about the fame, celebrity, and life of the famous “trans” boy who was on the cover of National Geographic.

Not the Bee confirms it’s tragic.

The report explains, “Avery Jackson was a poster child for gender transition. Now, the group Restore Childhood has caught up with him to see where he is at age 17. … Tragically, he was starting to grow out of his ‘girl’ phase, but his mother had already chemically altered his body and castrated him. Now he’s been sterilized for life and there’s no going back.”

In 2017, 9 year old Avery Jackson became the ‘poster child’ for “trans kids” ️‍⚧️ after being featured on the cover of National Geographic. Now aged 17 & let’s check in on Avery & his affirming family. Let’s see if kids ‘know who they are’ ⬇️ Written by @thepeacepoet99 1 pic.twitter.com/PduTKf73YZ — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

Before his viral appearance on National Geographic at age 9, here’s a video of little Avery at age 7. Avery was a normal kid. He discussed enjoying climbing, playing with his brother & wanting to be a ninja. Then, the child’s shocking revelation: “Oh, and I’m transgender” 2 pic.twitter.com/Em69ZX2des — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

7 year old Avery discusses being born a boy & having boy body parts, but knowing that he was a ‘girl inside’. When young kids claim that they are *really* members of the opposite sex, it begs the question: What level of understanding do young kids have about their ‘gender’? 3 pic.twitter.com/Y5IZCigEHI — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

The 7 year old “transgender child” shows great self-awareness when he says: “Sometimes I like to play as an animal, a ninja or a princess. But it doesn’t mean my parents should treat me that way because it’s just make-believe.” Instead of listening, his parents affirmed. 4 pic.twitter.com/6otFBicNRn — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

In this shocking clip from “Transhood,” Avery expresses no longer wanting to continue his public life of trans activism & his book tour, saying that it “ruined” his life. To this, his transactivist mom Debi responds with shock that her CHILD *changed his mind* 6 pic.twitter.com/uVAyMTFXJH — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

This shocking clip from “Transhood” shows how Avery’s mom Debi dismisses her child’s change of heart regarding his life trajectory as a mini trans activist. Though the trans activists say that parents must listen to & affirm their kids, this trans activist mom did NEITHER. 7 pic.twitter.com/Hh7MYOu1PV — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

Avery was affirmed as a girl by everyone, including President Biden. Yet his love of all things ‘girly’ began to disappear as he got older. At age 14-15 Avery had already been on a regimen of puberty blockers & cross-sex hormones- rendering him sterile for life. 8 pic.twitter.com/e4ji7Dd0GP — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

The 7 year old boy who said he was a ‘girl inside’, who loved pink, butterflies & dresses- made a shocking revelation ten years later: At 17 years old, following his permanent chemical castration, Avery declared that he wasn’t really a girl- but that he was ‘non-binary’ 9 pic.twitter.com/BFUTUicDxr — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

Avery was a toddler who liked pink & dresses. He had discomfort with his male genitals. His mom went onto the internet, where she was told that her child ‘might be’ transgender. Then, the pediatrician affirmed it & the Debi fully committed herself to transitioning her son 10 pic.twitter.com/ldW28TSuDr — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024

Societal opposition to letting a boy grow his hair & wear sparkles caused Avery distress. The other toddlers didn’t care about Avery’s non-conformity, it was their parents who did. Avery’s family went into hiding so Avery could grow his hair & live as an ‘acceptable girl’ 11 pic.twitter.com/cRwCtOWsp9 — RESTORE CHILDHOOD (@Rstorechildhood) October 24, 2024