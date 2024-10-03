In yet another blatant display of political persecution, former Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters, 68—a gold star mother—has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

After bravely raising questions about election irregularities, Peters was relentlessly pursued by local and federal authorities, culminating in charges that were politically motivated from the outset.

Peters’ crime? Exposing the truth about what happened in the 2020 election.

Last month, Tina Peters was found guilty on seven of ten charges for preserving critical election data.

The Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo attended the trial.

Tina Peters is the Election Clerk from Mesa County, Colorado. She made a copy of her machines’ information before performing the action requested by [Colorado leftist secretary of state Jena] Griswald, who demanded that all voting machines’ election data should be erased (which is against the law) after the 2020 election.

Ms. Peters was attacked for her actions.

Mesa County District launched a criminal investigation against Peters for allegedly posting election system passwords on the internet.

Peters maintains she had nothing to do with the crime she is accused and is being targeted for documenting election fraud in her county.

“We have a secretary of state that is drunk with power. She makes emergency decrees and when we query her – she refuses to answer in violation of the state law,” she told the crowd during Mike Lindell’s symposium.

“When I started having citizens come to me and tell me that something didn’t’ seem right in our local city elections from years ago to our 2020 election I said if there is a there we will do something about it. I am a Republican — I am a conservative and she’s not and she weaponizes her position to attack people who disagree with her.

“I’ve been persecuted. They are trying to take over our election office. We are the last bastion of freedom in Colorado,” the Mesa County. “We have listened to people. They send me things from all over and there are some discrepancies there that I cannot deny or unsee.”

The FBI raided her home instead of investigating her claims.

“The FBI raided my home at 6 a.m. this morning, accusing me of committing a crime. And they raided the homes of my friends, mostly older women. I was terrified,” Peters said on the Lindell channel, adding the FBI “used a battering ram” to destroy the front door of one of her friends’ homes, according to Colorado Politics.

“Essentially, they were soldiers in combat gear. They were not men in suits with badges,” Peters said. “They looked very much like they were in a combat zone — soldiers with automatic weapons and combat gear.”

“KAMALA’S AMERICA,” WorldNetDaily’s electrifying 88-page Special Report is now available FREE for IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD! Featuring courageous federal whistleblowers, exclusive research, shocking video clips and eye-opening analysis from Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Michele Bachmann and many others, it paints a truly mind-boggling picture of exactly what “KAMALA’S AMERICA” will look like if Harris becomes president. Download it NOW – for FREE … and share it widely before it’s too late!

In February 2022, Peters was interrupted at a local restaurant by police and arrested on some garbage charges.

In August 2024, Peters was convicted on three counts of attempting to influence a public servant and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

Additionally, she faced convictions for first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with an order from the Secretary of State—each a misdemeanor, according to CPR News.

The jury found Peters not guilty on three charges: criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, and identity theft.

Via Ashe of America: “The Trial of Tina Peters Verdict (V) and Sentencing Guidelines (SG) on all counts:

(1) Attempt to influence public servant Jesse Romero (F4)

V: GUILTY

SG: 2 to 6 years prison (presumptive), 3yr mandatory parole; $2,000.00 to $500,000.00 (2) Attempt to influence public servant David Underwood (F4)

V: GUILTY

SG: 2 to 6 years prison (presumptive), 3yr mandatory parole; $2,000.00 to $500,000.00 (3) Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation (F6)

V: NOT GUILTY

SG: N/A (4) Attempt to influence public servant Danny Casias (F4)

V: GUILTY

SG: 2 to 6 years prison (presumptive), 3yr mandatory parole; $2,000.00 to $500,000.00 (5) Criminal impersonation (F6)

V: NOT GUILTY

SG: N/A (6) Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation (F6)

V: GUILTY

SG: 12 to 18 months prison (presumptive); 1yr mandatory parole; $1,000 to $100,000. (7) Identity Theft (F4)

V: NOT GUILTY

SG: N/A (8) Official misconduct (M2)

V: GUILTY

SG: 120 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $750 (9) Violation of duty (M)

V: GUILTY

SG: 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000 (10) Failure to comply with Requirements of the Secretary of State (M)

V: GUILTY

SG: 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000″

Peters’ defense team argued that her actions were within her authority as she sought to preserve what she believed were critical election records. Defense attorney John Case contended that there was no wrongdoing in copying hard drives, claiming that state officials intended to erase vital information during their updates.

On Thursday, Peter was sentenced for 9 years by Colorado District Court Judge Matthew Barrett, an appointee of the Democrat governor.

Axios reported:

In 40 minutes of remarks to the judge, Peters defended her actions, maintained her innocence, disputed the conduct of the trial and asked the judge for “leniency” and no jail time. “It’s with a heavy heart that I hear the vile accusations and anger levied against me for what I did to serve the people of Mesa County,” she said. “I think it was important for someone to stand up and I chose to do that.” She then re-litigated her case for election fraud, sparking a fiery discussion with the judge, before breaking into tears in describing how the prosecution had “uprooted her life.”

BREAKING: Mesa Co, CO Clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years and fines for her actions in backing up the Mesa County Dominion system before a “trusted build” by the Secretary of State. The judge railed on her in what can only be described as an utter defense of the… https://t.co/JVKSqpHoY6 — CannCon (@CannConActual) October 3, 2024

According to CNBC, “Peters was immediately taken into custody after the sentencing judge rejected her lawyer’s request that she remain free.”

The 9-year sentence is a clear message from the Biden-Harris regime Department of Justice: if you question their version of events, if you dare to stand up for what’s right, they will come for you. This is yet another example of how the left has weaponized our legal system to target political opponents.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!