The Heritage Foundation has launched a case hunting for government documents that could explain whether Kamala Harris is doing anything to try to remove Joe Biden from the office of president, and take it over herself.

Before the election.

Emergency Court Filing With President Biden declining more everyday, who is running the country? We just filed a motion seeking docs by Oct. 15 for records on whether Biden Admin. officials, including VP Harris, sought legal guidance on invoking the 25th Amendment. https://t.co/bb1hjXtxdH pic.twitter.com/HvsD4P9oNx — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) October 3, 2024

A social media posting from the Oversight Project explains the “emergency court filing” was done this week to discover, “With President Biden declining more everyday, who is running the country?”

“We just filed a motion seeking docs by Oct. 15 for records on whether Biden Admin. officials, including VP Harris, sought legal guidance on invoking the 25th Amendment,” the report said.

The 25th Amendment is a process to be used by a vice president, and a president’s cabinet, to remove that president of office.

Originally it was intended to be used should a physical disability, such as a stroke, or a coma during surgery, occur.

Democrats raged against Republicans during President Donald Trump’s first term because the GOP declined to pursue that coup agenda against him.

The court filing asks for a preliminary injunction against the Department of Justice, which the Democrats have weaponized against Trump, to prevent that organization from “unlawfully impeding Plaintiffs’ access to records under the Freedom of Information Act.”

A report at RedState.com stunningly poses the question, “Who is running the country?”

Biden’s mental failings have been well-documented over the past year or so. He was given a pass for violating federal law regarding the custody of government papers after he left the vice presidency on the grounds of a diminished mental capacity.

His mental slips and blunders fill hours of video and his simple ability to stand, walk, move and sit down has been impaired.

The RedState article explained, “Joe Biden is clearly growing worse day by day. It’s past the point where he’s maintaining his grip on the levers of power through any personal ambition or stubbornness; it’s very likely, indeed very apparent, that every day his grasp on reality grows ever more tenuous; he is being kept in place by persons unknown (although we may very well guess).”

It continued, “With growing doubt as to who is really running the country, the Heritage Foundation has filed a motion in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking documents as to whether Vice President Harris or any Cabinet members have sought advice on 25th Amendment proceedings.”

“It’s a very real concern. Joe Biden is obviously, visibly, inarguably failing. His speech grows ever more stilted and confused, his expression either vacant or angry, his gait more stiff and shambling. He shows all the signs of advanced dementia, and it makes one wonder what medical measures are being resorted to, to keep the man upright and even as coherent as he is – which isn’t very.”

The report noted, “It’s a safe bet that the Heritage Foundation’s motion will come to naught, not necessarily because the Harris/Biden administration isn’t hiding anything, but because there have been no 25th Amendment discussions – at least not any that have been documented or recorded.

“Until Joe Biden withdrew from his reelection campaign and allowed the Democratic Party to anoint Kamala Harris, the entire administration and party apparatuses were committed to the illusion of Joe Biden’s fitness, and they can hardly do a sudden about-face now to admitting that he’s so deteriorated as to require involuntary removal from office.”

But with the possibility that exists of Biden suffering some sort of physical or mental breakdown “between now an inauguration,” the questions remain as to whether that would then require the 25th Amendment, or Biden’s family would release his resignation, or something else.

“The fact that we don’t have answers to these questions is what is really troubling.”