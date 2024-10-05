Fox News host Sandra Smith criticized White House reporters Friday for not asking President Joe Biden questions about the victims of Hurricane Helene during a press briefing.

Over 200 people were killed by the hurricane, with people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia still struggling to recover from wind damage and flooding. Smith noted the conditions in the southeast and questioned why reporters failed to ask what the Biden administration was doing to alleviate the “absolute devastation” when the president appeared for the press briefing.

“It is still dire circumstances there, and Mike, worth pointing out when that White House press briefing was happening, what the opportunity was that those journalists had to ask questions of the president, I didn’t any hear questions about the storm damage or the relief efforts. There are people who are still stranded in their homes right now,” Smith said.

WATCH:



Former President Donald Trump visited Valdosta, Georgia, Monday to witness the devastation and also launched a crowdfunding effort to raise funds.

“I just want to reiterate that point I just made a moment go, as we were listening to the White House press briefing, a room filled with reporters, and the emergency happening in our United States,” Smith said. “Multiple states seeing apocalyptic damage. People who cannot return to their homes. They have no money, they have no resources to go out and get help from themselves and their family. They are asking, ‘Where is their government?’”

“This was an opportunity, not only for the president to say what we are doing about this to help these people, but it is an opportunity for the press to ask him, and he did not get a single question in that room about American suffering, Mike,” Smith continued.

