Fox News host Harris Faulkner expressed surprise during a town hall with former President Donald Trump at how many women in the audience were worried about biological men playing women’s sports.

Faulkner hosted a town hall with an all-female audience, which aired Wednesday on “The Faulkner Focus.” She noted that “transgender issues” had become a major part of the campaign cycle before asking the audience how many worried about how it pertains to athletics.

“How many of you are worried about biological men and boys competing against women and girls in sports?” Faulkner asked the audience. “That’s almost – that is the entire room.”

WATCH:



A different shot showed virtually every woman in the audience within the camera’s field of view raising their hands.

“We stop it. We stop it. We absolutely stop it. You can’t have it. It’s a man playing in the game,” Trump said after being asked a question on the topic by a woman whose granddaughters are involved in sports. “I mean, physically from a muscular standpoint. Even if it was a little bit less, maybe they do all sorts of tests and drugs and everything else. Look at what’s happened in swimming. Look at the records that are being broken.”

“You just ban it, the president bans it. You just don’t let it happen,” Trump said after Faulkner asked how he would address the issue.

Multiple college teams elected to forfeit matches against San Jose State University’s women’s volleyball team due to the presence of a biological male on the roster, according to the Los Angeles Times. The transgender player spiked a ball into the face of a San Diego State University player during an Oct. 10 match, the New York Post reported.

North Carolina high school volleyball player Payton McNabb suffered a concussion after a transgender player’s spike hit her in the face during a September 2022 volleyball match. She described ongoing medical symptoms in a legislative testimony given in April 2023.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!