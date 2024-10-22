Free and fair elections “involve political freedoms and fair processes leading up to the vote, a fair count of eligible voters who can cast a ballot, a lack of electoral fraud or voter suppression, and acceptance of election results by all parties.” Part of being “free and fair” is the freedom to challenge election results.

Reporters often ask Donald Trump or J.D. Vance, “Are you going to accept the election results?” Until the election happens, and the process reviewed, no one can say if they will accept election results.

Let’s examine a few aspects of free and fair elections.

Political freedoms and fair processes leading up to the vote

On July 27, 2022, Trump’s Washington, D.C. speech hinted Trump would run for president again. Twelve days later, Aug. 8, 2022, Biden’s DOJ raided Trump’s Mar-a-Largo home.

Nov. 7, 2022, Trump promised a “very big announcement.” Two days later, Nov. 9, 2022, during a rare press conference, Biden stated Trump would not make it to the White House. Biden continued, saying, “We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he … does not become the next president again.”

Nov. 15, 2022, Trump announced his reelection bid. Then Harris and Biden must have set down with their DOJ and concocted their “Crossfire Hurricane Part 2.” Evidence has suggested “Crossfire Hurricane” was the Obama/Biden administration’s attempt to “overthrow 2016 election results.” “Crossfire Hurricane” is not an “investigation,” but an assault.

Speaking of assault, Jesse Watters presented an interesting 2023 timeline showing Hunter Biden admitting on March 17 “the laptop from hell” was his. On the very next day, March 18, Trump was indicted in New York based upon fraudulent “hush money” claims of a porn star.

On June 8, an FBI document revealed Biden took a $5 million bribe from the Ukrainian company Burisma. The very next day, June 9, Trump was indicted over the Mar-a-Largo presidential documents, which all presidents have.

On July 31, Devon Archer testified concerning the Biden crime family. The next day, Aug. 1, Trump was indicted over Jan. 6 and the fraudulently termed “insurrection,” where unarmed picnickers were supposedly going to overthrow the government by walking through the Capitol as tourists being escorted by Capitol Police officers.

Then there is Aug. 11, when a Hunter Biden special counsel was announced. The very next day, Aug. 12, it was announced that Trump would be indicted in Georgia.

This timeline of events suggest Biden held to his threat, “We just have to demonstrate that he [Trump] will not take power if he does run.”

Now Trump has endured three assassination attempts. The first shooter was killed. The second assassin, Routh, was arrested with his court date being indefinitely delayed. What does that mean? The third assassin, Miller – a claimed Trump supporter – had loaded guns in his car, a fake license plate, multiple driver’s licenses and passports all with different names on them, and an unregistered vehicle. The sheriff, who called Miller an “assassin,” was accused of being “dramatic.” The sheriff stated, “If we are that politically lost that we have lost sight of common sense and reality and reason, that we can’t say that – holy crap, what did he show up with all of that stuff for and loaded guns?” The assassin, Miller, was released on $5000 bail.

All of this is called “interfering with the political freedoms and fair processes leading up to the vote.”

Fair count of eligible voters who can cast a ballot

The Harris and Biden DOJ is suing the Commonwealth of Virginia, because Virginia is “purging noncitizens from the voting rolls.” The lawsuit claims Governor Youngkin violated the National Voter Registration Act by requiring the election commissioner to update the state’s voter lists removing individuals “identified as noncitizens.” More than 6,000 people have been removed from voter registration rolls between Jan. 2022 and July 2024.

Youngkin explained Virginia has done this for 18 years because it’s “enforcing a Virginia law.” Youngkin stated, “This is the process … the Department of Justice, 25 days before a presidential election, turns around and says: ‘You must stop doing this,’ and that is unbelievable to me. … To me, this is unprecedented, and … it represents a Department of Justice that is trying to achieve something other than fair and free elections.”

Since 2023 Virginia has purged 80,000 dead people from voter rolls and knows of 6,300 occurrences of someone walking into the DMV declaring themselves as noncitizens, and yet ending up on the voter roll.

In North Carolina, the party of the governor is critical. The governor handpicks the people serving on the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). Democrat Governor Cooper always picks three Democrats and two Republicans, meaning the democrats control the board of elections for at least two election cycles.

These Democrats sent out voter registrations, violating the state’s requirement of providing the last four digits of one’s social security number or a driver’s license, improperly registering at least 225,000 people in the state. RNC Chairman Michael Whatly said, “Deliberately failing to follow the law, right before our country’s most important election, in inexcusable.” The Democrat NCSBE stated it’s now illegal to remove improperly registered voters, as we are within the 90-day window of the election, which makes removing them illegal.

Lawbreakers somehow hiding behind the law need to go to jail.

North Carolinians voted for voter ID in 2018. While voting on Oct. 17, a sign on the door read, “All voters will be able to vote with or without photo ID.”

North Carolina needs a Republican governor.

A federal judge has blocked Alabama’s effort to remove noncitizens from voter rolls.

Arizona has voters registered with residences being abortion clinics, strip clubs, high schools, and the Cardinal’s training center.

Florida sued the Harris/Biden administration over a refusal to verify immigration records, allowing Florida to prevent noncitizens from voting.

We haven’t even discussed “lack of electoral fraud,” “voter suppression,” and lastly, “acceptance of election results.”