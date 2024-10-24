WASHINGTON, D.C. — A leak from within the Democrat party recently alleged that frustrated Democrat leaders have gone as far as considering letting voters pick the presidential candidate next time.

According to the anonymous source, Democrats are so irritated about how poorly Kamala is performing that they might even decide to run a candidate who received more than zero primary ballots next election cycle.

“How did we even get here?” cried a distraught Chuck Schumer, cursing the incompetent bungling that stuck his party with an extremely “dumb and incompetent” presidential candidate. “Fine. FINE. I guess we can get a little bit of voter input on who we run next time. Just don’t get too used to it, voters!”