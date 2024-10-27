Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Further details emerge about Israel’s aerial bombardment of sensitive Iranian sites

JERUSALEM – The Israeli Air Force attacked military targets in the Islamic Republic of Iran early Saturday morning in ‘Operation Days of Repentance’ – carried out in three waves by 100 different aircraft, including F-35 stealth and other fighter jets, refueling aircraft and drones.

Netanyahu praises ‘precise and targeted’ attack on Iran

Speaking at Israel’s national day of mourning ceremony to commemorate the Oct. 7, 2023 massacres, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the Israeli Air Force struck Iranian missile targets early Saturday morning, “severely harming its defense capabilities.”

At least 40 wounded, 33 seriously and 6 critically, in truck-ramming terror attack near north Tel Aviv army base

Dozens of pedestrians were wounded Sunday when a truck plowed into a group of people waiting at bus stops in the Gelilot area, adjacent to an army base and not far from the Mossad’s HQ.

Hezbollah fires several dozen rockets at Israel’s Galilee region

The IDF announced on Sunday that Hezbollah had fired some 75 rockets into the Galilee in a two-minute window, from 12:31-12:33 p.m. Some rockets were intercepted, some fell on open ground, but one person was seriously wounded following a direct hit on a building in Tamra.

IDF uses 400 tons of explosives to destroy massive Hezbollah underground bunker

The IDF found and destroyed an enormous Hezbollah underground bunker on Saturday, the biggest of any the three-week operation has yet encountered. The explosion, which used 400 metric tons of material, was so large it activated seismographic instruments as far away as Eilat.

Did Russia provide the Houthi with access to satellite data to target Red Sea commercial shipping?

A Wall St. Journal report accused Russia of providing material support to the Iranian-backed Houthi in their efforts to destabilize commercial shipping in the Red Sea, by providing satellite data to improve their targeting.

Mossad chief Barnea heads to Doha to resume hostage negotiations

According to Hebrew outlet Ynet, Mossad chief David Barnea, will meet with CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani, who will lead their respective delegations in the triumvirate talks in Doha.

Israel holds national day of mourning for Oct. 7 victims

We are heartbroken to report on the death of four additional IDF soldiers:

️Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg (43)

️Master Sergeant (res.) Gilad Elmaliach (30)

️Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol (36)

️Captain (res.) Amit Chayut (29)

They were killed during the current…

Israel on Sunday held a national day of mourning for the victims of the Hamas-led massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, lowering flags to half-staff at memorial sites and holding a state ceremony.

Today, Israel lowers its flags to half-mast as they commemorate the second national day of mourning for the victims of October 7th (Hebrew calendar). May the memories of the victims forever be a blessing ️. We will never forget. #RememberOctober7 pic.twitter.com/Mb0JItW1yp — StandWithUsUK (@StandWithUsUK) October 27, 2024

The IDF announced Sunday the deaths of four more of its reserve soldiers – Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43, from Jerusalem; Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30, from Jerusalem; Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, 29, from Haifa; and Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, 36, from Eitan, who fell fighting Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon. Their deaths bring the total of IDF fatalities in the northern front to 36. Overall, Israel has lost more than 750 soldiers since Oct. 7, 2023.

IAEA chief: ‘Iran’s nuclear sites unharmed after Israeli attack

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi released a statement Saturday, which confirmed Israel’s widespread attack in Iran did not include that country’s nuclear sites. “IAEA inspectors are safe and continue their vital work” in Iran, he said.

UNRWA confirms, eliminated terrorist who took part in Re’im bomb shelter massacre was an employee

UNRWA on Thursday confirmed that one of its staffers was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza a day earlier, after Israel named him – Muhammad Abu Aattawi – as a Hamas Nukbha force commander, who led the killing and kidnapping of Israelis from a roadside bomb shelter near Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7, 2023.