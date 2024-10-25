SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly called out Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign team Thursday on her podcast, criticizing their inability to “train” her to provide substantiative answers during her CNN town hall event.

Harris appeared on stage with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday evening, but faced backlash for her word salad and vague responses. On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host noted that while Harris’ team seemed to have “worked on her style,” it quickly unraveled when she was asked about actual policy questions.

“Initially she did okay with it, but all I could think is she continued to deflect and not answer. I mean he’s asking her explicitly, ‘You can’t do both — you can’t both try to get legislation through Congress on illegal immigration and issue an executive order.’ There’s no answer,” Kelly said. ” … and that’s because they may have bolstered Kamala Harris’s affect, at least as unleashed in an event like this. But they didn’t do anything about the substance. They are unable to train or educate her on substance, on actual problems facing America and possible policy solutions.”

“The main problems that we need a president to help solve comes to policies — it’s about policies. It’s not about their affect — we don’t give a damn how nicely they say inflation is at 11%. It doesn’t matter to us whether the voice is annoying or pleasant to listen to, we want inflation down. It doesn’t matter to us whether she’s come up with a new talking point about immigration. What we want is a real answer on why they did nothing about it for three and a half years. Something that we could actually swallow as real and persuasive. So they focused all on the looks and not at all on what’s going on underneath,” Kelly continued.

WATCH (Contains some obscenities):

Kelly went on to show viewers a clip from the 1982 horror film “Poltergeist,” comparing it to how Harris’ team focused solely on improving her appearance.

“Somebody work with her! Teach her! Give her a good f***ing answer on why immigration wasn’t addressed for three and a half years — somebody! I don’t know whether it’s the team or whether it’s her. I mean what I hear is that it’s a very smart team, I know David Plouffe is very smart. I’ve known him for years — he’s [been] coming on my show for a decade plus,” Kelly said. “I don’t know, but I know window dressing like that is not going to get it done and it’s why the poll numbers have done what we discussed at the beginning of the show.”

Harris has often faced criticism for her “word salad” responses, and more recently, for lacking detail in her campaign’s policy platform as she’s flip-flopped on several left-wing policies she previously supported.

Over the last month, Democrats have appeared to have grown increasingly concerned about Election Day, with polls showing the vice president losing ground among key voting blocs, particularly Hispanic and black men. According to a recent RealClearPolitics polling average, former President Donald Trump is leading in all seven battleground states. Nationally, a Wall Street Journal poll conducted between Oct. 19 and Oct.22, shows Trump with a two-point lead, sitting at 47% compared to Harris’ 45%.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!