Kamala Harris’ rhetoric repeatedly has gone well into la-la land as she battles President Donald Trump in this most important presidential election in just weeks.

And it’s with a purpose, charges commentator John Daniel Davidson at The Federalist.

To “prime Democrat voters for violent resistance should Trump win in November.”

He cited a long list of examples of her extremism:

During her Fox News interview just hours ago, he explained, “She became visibly upset after Baier (Baier) played a clip of former President Donald Trump calling out the weaponization of government and the endless investigations and lawfare he’s been subjected to. The vice president, her voice rising in outrage, jabbed her finger at Baier and said, ‘You and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him.'”

Also, Davidson explained, “At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania this week she told the crowd that former President Donald Trump considers anyone who doesn’t support him to be an enemy of the United States. ‘He is saying he would use the military to go after them.'”

Just days ago, “Harris claimed without a hint of irony that if Trump is elected he’ll use the Department of Justice ‘as a weapon against his political enemies,’ adding, ‘You know who does that? Dictators do that.’ At one point during the show, she agreed with a caller who said Trump will lock ‘anyone who doesn’t look white into camps,’ replying, ‘You’ve hit on a really important point and expressed it I think so well.”

Davidson noted, “Even before Harris seized the Democratic nomination from President Joe Biden, the idea that Trump is an existential threat to American democracy was the refrain of the Biden campaign. Harris has taken that theme and run with it.”

He explained Harris’ obsession with the idea that Trump would hurt America:

“The purpose of it isn’t just to scare voters into casting their ballot against the former president, or to provoke some unstable would-be assassin into taking a shot at Trump (although some Democrats no doubt see that as a happy by-product of this Trump-as-dictator rhetoric). Its main purpose is to prime Democrat voters for violent resistance should Trump win in November,” he charged.

He suggested a comparison of “the lopsidedness of the rhetoric between the Trump and Harris campaigns.”

“Trump often makes sweeping (and mostly true) statements about the deep state, about the border and illegal immigration, about crime, about how Harris and the Democrats are destroying the country. But when he uses the phrase ‘destroying the country,’ he’s talking about things like crime, homelessness, drug addiction, rampant inflation and the cost of groceries. These things, he says, are the result of policies Democrats have put in place. If you’re looking for someone to blame, he says, blame Biden and Harris, because all these problems are their fault.”

Harris, and her Democrats, are “pushing a narrative that Trump is going to be a fascist dictator if he wins office and use the powers of the presidency to go after ordinary Americans. That’s an extreme and frankly unhinged position with no basis in reality. You don’t say things like that unless you’re hoping to provoke a strong reaction, and the reaction Democrats are hoping to provoke is violent resistance to a second Trump term.”

He warned the rhetoric goes further: “After all, if you really thought that Trump would order the military and the Justice Department to round up you and your family, wouldn’t you do anything to stop him? Wouldn’t you take to the streets to save your country and thwart the rise of a fascist dictatorship? At least two would-be assassins have taken the Democrats’ anti-Trump rhetoric seriously. Harris is hoping that many more people will between now and Election Day, and respond by rejecting a second Trump term — in the streets, if they must.”

He pointed out the Democrats already have used that strategy: in 2020.

“During the BLM riots in the summer of 2020, Harris herself was out in front egging on the rioters, infamously working to raise bail money for those who had been arrested. Of the protests themselves, she said this in a June 2020 interview with Stephen Colbert: ‘Everyone beware. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day … They’re not gonna let up, and they should not.'”

They used the unrest coming from BLM and Antifa riots, which did billions of dollars in damage to American cities, to “damage Trump’s reelection campaign.”

If, in fact, Harris is a “left-wing radical,” she would have little concern “if a couple neighborhoods here there get burned to the ground, ” or “young women get raped and killed by illegal immigrants,” or apartment complexes “get taken over by criminal alien gangs,” because it’s in “service of a greater goal.”

He warned, “What Harris and the Democrats are doing with this line about Trump rounding up Americans and putting them in camps is preparing the ground for massive civic unrest in the event of a Trump victory. The purpose of the unrest would be to cripple Trump’s administration before he even takes office, and to disrupt normal life for so many Americans that they will rue the day they ever voted for Trump. … It’s exactly what Harris is planning for and hoping to provoke if Trump wins.”

The more recent rhetoric has followed a campaign, pursued for years by Democrats and media organizations, that Trump actually is a “Hitler,” suggesting that anything goes if the goal is to stop Trump.