Concerning Biden and Harris, Joe says, “We’re singing from the same song sheet.”

When performing a song, the first thing to keep in mind is the selection of the music. Some songs, regardless of how well performed they are, should be left unsung, as they are simply lousy songs. If you have a good song, it is important to get the key right and for everyone to sing in the same key; otherwise you can destroy a great song. If you have a good song and everybody’s in the right key, then everyone also must keep the same tempo; otherwise it sounds like a train wreck.

A good example of destroying a good song was seen on the second night of the 2024 DNC when the DNC Women’s Caucus attempted “The Star Spangled Banner.” Our nation’s national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner” is a great song with beautiful harmonies when they are performed correctly. The rendition by the DNC Women’s Caucus has been described as “ear-splitting” and nearly as cringe-worthy as Ingrid Andress’ performance, which she sang while drunk. The DNC women have been described as “tone-deaf,” off-tempo, and they didn’t even seem to know the words. Definitely a train-wreck performance.

The Biden-Harris administration has been sounding like a train wreck for three and a half years. They have never had consistent tempo or the right key, but the biggest problem is that they have been singing an absolutely lousy song. Unfortunately, the pair’s policies, unlike a bad tune on the radio, are not ones we can simply turn off as they are impacting Americans’ daily lives with inflation and the nations of the world with war.

Kamala Harris has tried to distance herself from the presidency of Joe Biden, but when Joe gave a press briefing on Oct. 3, he stated, “Well, she’s I’m in constant contact with her. She’s aware we all, we’re singing from the same song sheet. We, she helped pass all the laws that are being employed. …Now she was a major player in everything we have done, including passage of legislation, which we were told we could never pass. And so, she’s been, and her, her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we’re doing.”

Joe is obviously saying that Kamala is at the very least a part of all the policies the administration has put in place, but Joe actually meant more. When the president was recently interviewed on “The View,” he stated, “I was able to delegate [to] her [Kamala] responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy.” That means Biden didn’t do much of anything during his administration, and he “delegated” to Kamala “responsibility on everything.”

So, the truth is, Joe’s policies are Kamala’s policies. The past three-plus years have been filled with Kamala Harris’ plague of failed policies infecting America and the world.

To clarify her position, Kamala, too, went on “The View” for an interview. She must have already known what they were going to talk about for she said, “I know we are going to talk today about …,” indicating she was well aware of what questions she was going to be asked. With this information, you would think Harris would easily do well, but that was not the case.

Host Sunny Hostin asked Kamala, “What do you think would be the biggest specific difference between your presidency and a Biden presidency?” Harris answered with a meaningless word salad, about how she and Joe were different people, but had shared life experiences, whatever that means. So, the host asked again, “If anything, would you have done something differently in the past four years?” The vice president responded, “There is not a thing that comes to mind, and I have been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.” So, Harris just confirmed that Joe’s policies are her policies. In fact, taking it a step further, since Joe said he “delegated” so much to Harris, today’s disastrous White House policies were conceived and executed, one can argue, by Kamala Harris.

Next Kamala dashed off to be interviewed on the “Late Show” with Stephen Colbert. Stephen asked the candidate a very simple, yet very important, question: “Under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be and what would stay the same?”

In response, Kamala said she is not Joe Biden, and she is not Donald Trump, and then went on to a word salad about loving the American people and that we all have dreams. How does that even come close to answering this simple question? All she did was play to the crowd of a bunch of Democrats in the audience.

This is a lousy song, Harris and Biden are tone-deaf, and the tempo of their policies have resulted in the train wrecks of Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Middle East, the economy, U.S. infrastructure, the energy grid, U.S. energy dependence, inflation, domestic policies that protect families and babies, promoting transgender days at the White House with breast-enhanced men running around topless, and last but not least, appointing a person to a life-long appointment on the Supreme Court who can’t even define the word “woman.” And she is a high-court justice? Has she heard of Webster’s Dictionary? Here is what Webster’s says: “Woman-(bef. 12c)- 1 a: an adult female person b: a woman belonging to a particular category (as by birth…).”

So, if you want another four years of the disastrous national and international policies we have all seen and heard since 2021, then vote for Kamala Harris – but if you do, then I will have to say that you have bad taste in music, are tone-deaf and must enjoy the sound of a train wreck.