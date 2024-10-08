Hurricane Helene was devastating. Hours of videos taken of the damage in North Carolina showed entire towns either under water or now a pile of lumber, asphalt, destroyed vehicles and dead bodies.

A radio talk show spoke to people on the ground in North Carolina. They said they are running out of body bags. They are taking dead bodies down out of the trees. Dead bodies must be power washed to remove the mud and debris to identify the deceased. Families have been found dead in mud-filled cars. It was stated the water moved with such force that boulders the size of cars and houses were swept downstream, slammed into the steel girders of bridges and bent them into the shape of a horseshoe. One 75-year-old Navy veteran held on to a tree for seven hours, shouting for help, until he finally let go. A 20-plus year veteran teacher stated that 26 of her fellow teachers were unaccounted for.

What was also shocking is that after several days, there was still the absence of FEMA. It’s true over 300 roads are blocked and three of the four arteries going into Asheville are destroyed, but has anyone heard of a helicopter? In the hours of video taken two days after the disaster, there were no FEMA vehicles, no supplies being flown in and only one rescue boat with four people in it. There had to be more rescue people here and there, but the public was asking, “Where is FEMA?” A week after Helene the same question was being asked.

Laura Ingraham’s program interviewed people who stated that after three days they had not seen a single FEMA station set up. These people need water and basic necessities.

Meanwhile, Kamala was out cackling at a campaign event in Nevada, and Joe was out at the beach in Delaware.

CNN interviewed a sheriff who said, “Everything is destroyed. This will not be a repair. It will be a rebuild. The bridges and roads are washed out. They are in need of water, electricity, communications and all the basics.”

In contrast to Kamala Harris, Donald Trump was at a disaster region in Georgia with a truckload of supplies along with Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse bringing supplies into the areas.

Where was the preemptive support? While they knew the hurricane’s path, Harris and Biden were busy giving $8 billion more in taxpayer funds to Ukraine.

When will Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tell us when I-40 will be reopened? September of 2025? Really?

Thus far there have been over 230 killed and hundreds more are still missing.

After a week one resident commented, “We haven’t seen FEMA, we haven’t seen the Red Cross. People drive through with their cameras out filming us like animals in the zoo and don’t stop.”

A Harris supporter asked, “Where is our government?”

One thousand N.C. troops had to wait several days to receive orders before being sent.

When a nongovernmental operative took survivors to a hotel, he found the entire hotel had been reserved for federal employees. Had they even arrived yet?

Buttigieg will not let anyone fly drones to scout for people. Fox’s Jesse Watters stated, “Tiny drones are not in the way of anything.” It was asked, “What? Is Mayor Pete embarrassed that private crews are ID’ing survivors faster than the feds?”

A military veteran volunteer rescuer stated, “The entire response so far is not just lacking, but it has been irresponsible and inept.”

Sean Hannity pointed out, Harris “didn’t even bother to step away from her lavish Hollywood fundraisers over the weekend.”

Concerning Georgia, Gov. Kemp stated, “When the first emergency declarations came down there were only 11 counties in that. … there was such devastation in up to 90 counties. So, we called the White House and spoke to … the FEMA administrator and said you are sending the signal that you are not paying attention to some of these rural communities.”

After six days, Kamala finally flew into the Asheville airport and stated that the federal government providing $750 in relief to people. First of all, how do you get this money? A gentleman on the radio stated that he applied for money like this in the past and it took over a month to obtain it. So, let’s say the feds hand people the $750 dollars. Where do people – with nothing – go to buy anything – in an area that is decimated?

Thanks, Kamala. Now it is back to campaigning for you. Why didn’t you just say, “Let them eat cake”?

A national guardsman said they had to shut down food and water operations and evacuate the airport for over half a day so Kamala could come and stand before a FEMA truck and give her “$750” speech.

On Monday, “Harris pledged $157 million of ‘additional assistance’ to Lebanon.”

Watters pointed out that Mayorkas says that FEMA does not have the funds to get through hurricane season. Where did the FEMA money go? In the past two years the Harris Biden administration spent $1 billion of FEMA money on supporting illegal aliens. Isn’t that a misappropriation of funds? Foreigners were supplied free hotel rooms and culturally appropriate food. They were provided with X-boxes. This doesn’t even include taxpayer-funded college tuition for illegals or illegal aliens’ sex changes.

Recently, it has been reported that FEMA is sitting on at least $8.3 billion in untapped, unspent funds.

As of Oct. 7 not much had changed except Samaritans Purse and Baptists on Mission and numerous other Christian groups were coordinating through local churches to try to provide for communities and try to find missing people.

Instead of it being a situation of “all-hands-on-deck,” Harris explained that in disaster relief we have to give “resources based upon equity.”

Fox’s Ingraham stated, “Democrats are prioritizing the needs of noncitizens … ahead of the people that our leaders are supposed to be serving.”

Trump’s analysis? “This is the worse response in the history of hurricanes.”