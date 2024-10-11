A “performance review” delivered as an assessment of Kamala Harris’ skills, talent and leadership while she was a lawyer in San Francisco delivered a harsh conclusion to the now-Democrat nominee for president.

The evaluation, documented by the Daily Mail, said, “On a scale of one to five, Harris only got a ‘2’ on whether she was ‘thorough, helpful, and proactive and only a three on whether she showed good judgment.”

It continued, “Harris also got a ‘2’ rating for recognizing deadlines, fast turnaround, and anticipating their needs. Even more embarrassing was her failure to return phone calls and emails promptly.”

The report said the evaluation came for Harris when she was a civil lawyer for San Francisco.

“The now vice president took a job with the city of San Francisco after she resigned from the San Francisco district attorney’s office after she led a poorly organized coup to overthrow deputy attorney general Darrell Salomon,” the report said.

She left the DA’s office to work as a deputy attorney for the city’s Child Services Unit, in 2000.

But the report said, “As she plotted to challenge her old boss District Attorney Terrence Hallinan for his job, she was not taking her new job seriously.”

The verdict was in a Department of Human Services performance review in 2002. The report explained Harris got “favorable” marks for quality of work and advice, but not so good in other categories.

The report said the results were based on a rating by court officers in the unit.

And that assessment warned, “Job performance varies dramatically by individual attorneys, which indicates a lack of communication and leadership in the unit.”

The Daily Mail charged, “Harris’ performance review is one more example of how she offered only average or even poor leadership in her position after running a successful campaign to achieve it.”

Shortly after, she was appointed to two high-paying part-time state board jobs while she was dating then-state assembly Speaker Willie Brown. But the report noted she routinely missed meetings.

After winning the post of district attorney in 2003, “conviction rates fell on her watch followed by a scandal in the crime lab that prompted her to dismiss over a thousand cases,” the report said.