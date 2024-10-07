(NEW YORK POST) – It’s a stampede – with a message. The “Great Elephant Migration,” one of the largest outdoor art installations to hit the streets of New York, has placed 100 life-sized elephant sculptures in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

“It’s amazing! This reminds me exactly of my vacation in Africa,” said Lisa Kievit, 75, who joined the throngs of locals and tourists alike who Sunday stopped to pet the gentle giants set up on Ninth Avenue between West 15th and Horatio streets.

The elephants – made of layers of fine, woody reeds – were created by the Coexistence Collective, a community of 200 indigenous artisans living in India’s Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, to raise money and awareness for wildlife conservation.