Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were not at home when a Hezbollah-launched drone crashed in Caesarea, with some reports saying it actually struck the building. Netanyahu said, “We will not be deterred.”

Telegram account linked to Iran publishes U.S. intel docs about Israel’s plans to attack

U.S. officials were reportedly “very concerned” Saturday night after an Islamic Republic of Iran regime-linked Telegram account published supposedly secret U.S. intelligence documents about Israel’s plans to attack Iran following the Oct. 1 ballistic missile strike.

Watch: IDF releases footage of Sinwar hiding in Gaza tunnel hours before Hamas began Oct. 7 massacre

Biden calls for end to Gaza war in wake of Sinwar elimination

U.S. President Joe Biden has called for the Gaza war to draw to a close and for all the remaining hostages to be released, following the momentum-shifting elimination of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Did Harris accuse Israel of ‘genocide’ in answering campaign stop question?

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to legitimize an anti-Israel protestor’s claims of the Jewish state’s commitment of ‘genocide’ at a campaign event with Mark Cuban Thursday, when she responded to a keffiyeh-wearing inquisitor’s question with, “I know what you’re speaking of.”

WATCH: Thousands of Jews throng the Western Wall plaza to take part in priestly blessing on Feast of Tabernacles

Thousands of people gathered at the Western Wall earlier today for Birchat Kohanim. pic.twitter.com/gdrv6BgyAH — REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) October 20, 2024

Hezbollah fires some 100 rockets at Israel’s north, many toward holy city of Safed

Iran’s Shiite Lebanese proxy Hezbollah fired separate barrages of rockets at Israel’s north on Sunday, totaling some 100 projectiles. The terrorist group said it was targeting an Israeli army base near Safed, one of Judaism’s four holiest cities.

Rumors swirl on X of assassination of Shin Bet chief Bar

For the second time in only a few days, unsubstantiated rumors swirled around X that Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar was killed in the drone attack, which struck the vacation home of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu and his wife, Sara. The Netanyahus were not home, so it’s unclear why Bar would have been at the property.

Libyan suspect arrested for planned attack on Israeli Embassy in Berlin

German police apprehended a Libyan national – who should already have been expelled from the country – late Saturday night, following a tip from foreign intelligence he intended to attack Israel’s embassy in Berlin.

Two Jordanian infiltrators enter Israel wearing IDF uniforms

Two Arabs wearing IDF uniforms infiltrated from Jordan around the Dead Sea area, opening fire and wounding two. An emergency response team fired on the two terrorists, killing both of them.

WATCH: Last moments of Yahya Sinwar’s life

Pro-Palestinians are parroting the same delusion, claiming it’s a triumph that their leader, critically wounded and barely alive, managed to throw a stick at a drone. They call that strength? No, that’s pure weakness. In his final moments, all he could muster was to throw a tiny… pic.twitter.com/T4ozDIOCa5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 18, 2024

Israel police detain 16 Gazan infiltrators in Galilee

Israeli security forces arrested 16 Gazans who were on their way to Judea and Samaria from the Western Galilee.

Former SodaStream CEO offers $100,000 cash incentive for Gazan who returns hostage alive

Daniel Birnboim, the former CEO of drinks company SodaStream, which employs thousands of Jews and Arabs, took to X to offer a $100,000 cash reward for any Gazan who either provides solid information or who actively returns a hostage back to Israel.