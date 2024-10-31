Incoming Hezbollah leader threatens Netanyahu, leaves door ajar for ceasefire

Hezbollah’s new leader Naim Qassem threatened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s life on Wednesday, but also appeared to open the door to a ceasefire with Israel, in his first speech since his appointment was announced on Monday.

Israeli couple arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

The Shin Bet and the Israel Police arrested a couple from Lod who carried out intelligence gathering tasks on national infrastructures, security sites, allegedly including Mossad HQ, and surveillance of a female academic on behalf of the Islamic Republic.

CENTCOM conducts several airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria

The U.S. military carried out a series of airstrikes on Islamic State (ISIS) camps in Syria this week, killing up to 35 terrorists from the group, according to a statement from US Central Command on Wednesday.

Antisemite Albanese speaks at Columbia event, defends Oct. 7 attacks

United Nations special rapporteur for the so-called Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, who has a history of extreme antisemitic rhetoric, appeared at an event at Barnard College where she reportedly shrugged when asked if all Israelis were legitimate targets.

WATCH: IDF destroys Hezbollah command center

Israel is dismantling entire Lebanese villages, but don’t forget Hezbollah is the victor lol pic.twitter.com/q7U2v7bSpj — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 30, 2024

Report: Iran to attack Israel before U.S. election

A senior source in the Islamic Republic in Tehran claims to CNN that Iran will attack Israel in a “definitive and painful” response even before the US presidential elections; White House warns it’ll support Israel in reprisal strike.

IDF to strengthen Jordanian border with new division

Increasingly concerned about a significant uptick in violence – and the appearance of more powerful and modern weaponry from Iran in Judea and Samaria, the IDF announced the establishment of a new division to defend the country’s long eastern border.

Poll: 60% of Democrats blame Israel ‘a lot’ for Middle East conflict

A new poll reveals deep partisan divisions among American voters regarding responsibility for the escalation of the Middle East conflict, with about half expressing serious concerns about potential regional war. Meanwhile, approximately 6 in 10 Democrats said the Israeli government bore “a lot” of responsibility, compared to only about one-quarter of Republicans sharing this view.