There’s been a lot of open speculation about how effective the U.S. Secret Service, under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, has been in protecting President Donald Trump, who held that office from 2017-2021 and once again is a candidate.

After all, that administration is the same administration that effectively has weaponized the Department of Justice to attack Trump, for his comments about the 2020 election, for his handling of government documents, even for his business operations, as a related state agenda demanded.

Further, he’s been targeted by at least two assassination attempts in just the past few weeks, including one that left him wounded. And there have been multiple concerns and complaints that the Secret Service repeatedly denied him the level of protection his own campaign staff said was needed.

Now the situation has gotten worse.

A Fox News report explains that Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has documented reports from a whistleblower that Secret Service leaders are trying “to hide the level of protection given to former President Donald Trump.”

The chief of the agency already has quit in the wake of agents’ failures to protect Trump in that assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, a few weeks ago.

Hawley sent letters to the Secret Service chief Ronald Rowe and the Department of Homeland Security inspector general Joseph Cuffan, revealing that at this point government auditors are being denied access to some Trump campaign events in an effort “to hide these apparent protection shortfalls for the former president,” the report said.

“You of course have publicly stated that former President Trump is receiving ‘the highest level of Secret Service protection’ and that ‘he’s getting everything.’ This new whistleblower information troublingly contradicts your public statements,” Hawley told the bureaucrats.

Hawley charged, to Cuffan, that, “Secret Service headquarters blocked several of your auditors from accessing recent Trump campaign events.”

Hawley continued, “The Secret Service whistleblower alleges that the denial was in order to hide the fact that the former president is not receiving a consistent level of protective assets for all of his engagements. [Y]ou should be aware of these allegations, which indicate that the Secret Service is not in fact cooperating with your auditors and is instead painting a false picture.”

Hawley has been hearing from whistleblowers since that July 13 attempt on Trump’s life, when he was nicked in the ear by a bullet that likely would have killed him had he not turned his head to look at a poster display at just that second.

He’s given credit to God for saving his life.

Hawley already has released a lengthy report detailing a list of allegations against Washington’s bureaucracy.

“Hawley found a ‘compounding pattern of negligence, sloppiness, and gross incompetence that goes back years, all of which culminated in an assassination attempt that came inches from succeeding,'” Fox reported.

Trump, besides crediting a higher power for sparing his life, has commented on suspicions that outside enemies, including Iranian interests, are trying to take him out.

The Washington Examiner notes that Trump has charged that Biden should threaten to bomb Iran if those linked to the rogue Islamic empire try to assassinate him.

“Iran has an open threat out for me, and that’s bad. And Biden, if he were a real president, if he were the kind of guy he should be, he should say, ‘If anybody shoots a former president, who’s now the leading candidate, even though he’s leading against Democrats, we will bomb that country into oblivion.’ And it would stop.”

The report noted, “Iran has openly touted plans to assassinate Trump since his administration’s assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps leader Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.”

The two assassination attempts of Trump in July and September were not linked with the Iranian government.