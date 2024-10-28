Hillary Clinton is so desperate for attention and so consumed by hatred for President Trump that her grip on reality, which in late years has been tenuous at best, is becoming frighteningly unstable.

The latest example of her increasingly apparent emotional breakdown was her delusional screed with Kaitlin Collins of CNN: “One other thing that you’ll see next week, Kaitlin, is Trump actually reenacting the [Nazi] Madison Square Garden rally in 1939. I write about this in my book,” Clinton, a former New York U.S. senator, said. “President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that neo-Nazis, fascists in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany. So I don’t think we can ignore it.”

In their fury to malign President Trump, what both of these two ignored was the truth. As I have written many times, the dark period of time Hillary referenced falls upon the shoulders of the supporters of Roosevelt, the New York and Boston newspapers et al.

Note: My contempt for Franklin D. Roosevelt is compounded by the fact that under his nodding approval and that of Secretary of State Cordell Hull, more than 425 American newspapers nationwide refused to reports on Hitler’s murderous rampage against Jews. Millions of innocent Jews could have been saved had the Roosevelt media done its job and truthfully reported on Hitler’s actions.

When the media delivers the narrative and a secretive global cabal of influential Jew-haters own the Erebusic pawn in the Oval Office, truthful reporting ceases to exist. To Roosevelt’s good pleasure and under Hull’s direction, newspapers reported that Hitler had the trains run on time and the German soldiers had sharp creases in the pants of their uniforms, but they reported nothing of Hitler’s evil. With hundreds of American newspapers ignoring the reality of what Hitler was doing, the Roosevelt White House turned a blind-eye, pretending the atrocities didn’t exist.

Even when American newspapers did report on Jewish hatred and persecution, it was done in a way that minimized the depth of hatred:

On June 29, 1942, the Chicago Daily Tribune devoted one paragraph to Germany’s “Final Solution” in Europe: “The British section of the World Jewish Congress estimated today that more than 1,000,000 Jews have been killed or have died as the result of ill treatment in countries dominated by Germany,” read an Associated Press brief on page six. Like other U.S. newspapers that summer, the Daily Tribune allocated a bare minimum of inches to reporting on the annihilation of Europe’s Jews. Literally burying the story, dailies placed news of the slaughter away from their front pages – and usually mixed in among other news briefs.

Note also:

“In the spring of 1942, as the reports of mass murder multiplied and many additional details were relayed to the Free World by reliable sources, a new and disturbing picture began to emerge, … But instead of questioning Roosevelt administration officials about the emerging genocide, journalists usually avoided the subject altogether” … many reporters and public officials believed reports of the slaughter were exaggerated.

A true professional journalist would have pushed back against Clinton’s delusional assertions. But, the only professional thing about Collins is that she receives a paycheck.

Collins conveniently overlooked that those supporting President Trump did not perpetrate the explosions of anti-Semitism on the campuses of Harvard, Yale, NYU and universities/colleges across America in the past year. The supporters of President Trump did not perpetrate the exponential increase of bold daylight assaults of elderly Jewish Americans and the threats to Jewish students. The supporters of Clinton, Harris and the Halloween sisters, i.e., Alexander Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, made them.

Supporters of President Trump aren’t terrorizing the streets and using anti-Semitic measures to threaten Jews.

I can appreciate that Hillary is bitter and jaundiced because her husband has made a public spectacle of her. I can understand how shaming it is for her husband’s paramours to reveal publicly that she is sweaty and smells like garlic.

Any person with a soul can appreciate what it must have been like for her. She has spent her entire life shielding her husband, lying for him, threatening other women for him – all the while being wholly invested in the belief that her life of public humiliation would result in her being president. It was the one thing that gave her life of shame and humiliation meaning.

But, instead she had to watch from the sidelines as a despicable sexual deviant from Chicago usurped what she viewed as rightfully her. She had to watch a doddering old man who personified public embarrassment heralded above her. Then the New York businessman she has hated with a passion not only won but has become beloved by much of the nation and now stands on the doorstep of political greatness.

I get it. We all get how humiliating it has been for her; to be reduced to supporting a trollop who has traded upon sexual favors to seek the position for which she certainly isn’t qualified. That said, Hillary placed her money on the wrong horse. Her legacy will be that she was a bitter harridan whose life was soiled by her own machinations.