Twice-failed Democrat White House hopeful Hillary Clinton first demanded that Democrats have control of the press.

Now she’s added social media to her demand list.

Or she warns “we” will “lose control.”

WND reported only days ago her demands that Democrats must control the press.

Hillary Clinton says the quiet part out loud, the Dems control the press. “The press needs a consistent narrative about the danger that Trump poses.” pic.twitter.com/YYpMKmIyMe — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 30, 2024

She said, “Well I do think that, uhm, the, the press needs a consistent narr … I mean the, the press is not supporting Trump, blatantly, very persistently. The press is trying to be the press, be objective, reporting the facts… uhm. The press needs a consistent narrative about the danger that Trump poses, because you know people may still look at the dangers and say ‘I don’t care, doesn’t you know doesn’t affect me I’m going to vote for him, for X Y or Z’ but ok … But at least people need to be woken up and given the facts about what he has done, is saying and would do.”

Now the Daily Mail reports she wants control of social media, too.

She said in an interview on CNN that “we” could “lose control” if they don’t do enough to censor digital content.

Her agenda drew a backlash online, in fact.

“Democrats see the internet as a propaganda tool rather than a medium for the open exchange of information!!” warned Tom Callahan on social media.

The report explained, “Clinton called for the federal government to imitate states like California and New York to place more controls on social media.”

She charged, “We need national action and sadly our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children.”

She continued, “[I]f the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter/X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control.:”

Another social media participate said, “Who is ‘we’?”

And Keth Outen said, “They’re all telling us what their goal is. Only totalitarian governments use the phrase we must ban free speech or we lose control.”

Clinton advocated removing protections for social media companies regarding what others post on their platforms, as a way to establish “guardrails … regulation.”

The report elaborated on Clinton’s agenda: “Since she first lost her life-long dream of becoming the first female president of the United States to former President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, Clinton has blamed the rise of ‘misinformation’ and ‘fake news’ for convincing voters not to trust her.”

In September, Clinton called for more controls on online activity, specifically against Americans who were paid by foreign countries to spread online propaganda.”

Her earlier comments about control of the press pointed out she believes, “This is dangerous stuff! It starts online often on the dark web. It migrates. It’s picked up by the pro-Trump media. It’s then reported on by everybody which makes sure it has about 100% coverage and people believe it! So I don’t know what it’s going to be but it will be something and we will have to work very hard to make sure that it is exposed as the lie that it is.””

Of course, what Clinton and other leftists repeatedly have claimed is misinformation, disinformation and malinformation – with their demands that it be suppressed, is nothing more than a political opinion that contradicts her own political opinion.

“I anticipate there will be a full-court press in October,” @HillaryClinton says, warning of both domestic and foreign disinformation. “There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert @KamalaHarris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done.” pic.twitter.com/o3ZfApJWao — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2024