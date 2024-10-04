The popular 1960s television program “Batman” became well-known for the many catchphrase lines used by the crime-fighter’s young partner, Robin. Frequently describing relevant objects appearing in the story line by using the adjective “Holy,” Robin injected droll humor into the episodes.

Thus, in similar fashion, Pope Francis’ recent response to a question asked while on a return flight from an international trip concerning the upcoming U.S. presidential election might well have had Robin uttering “Holy Hypocrisy!”

Press conferences are often held during papal flights, and CBS journalist Anna Matranga, who is based in Italy, took the opportunity to query the pontiff: “What advice would you give a Catholic voter faced with a candidate who supports ending a pregnancy and another who wants to deport 11 million migrants?”

The pope surprisingly responded that “both (candidates) are anti-life.” He did so by equating their positions on two different levels. He declared, “Either the one who throws out migrants or the one who kills babies. Both are against life. … But let me be clear, both sending migrants away and not giving migrants ability to work, not giving migrants [a] welcome [is a] sin … is serious. Migration is a right; it is a right that is in the Scripture. It [is] in the Old Testament.”

As such, Francis lamented that voters are left in November to vote their conscience by choosing “the lesser evil” between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Interestingly, in 2016, Francis suggested during the Republican primary that Trump was “not Christian” because of his promises to deport immigrants and to force Mexico to pay for a border wall. He rationalized this as follows, “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.” Yet, at the same time, the pope had no qualms about giving communion to pro-abortion leaders in the Democratic Party.

Clearly, in the eyes of the Catholic Church, its position against abortion has long been known. And, the pro-abortion position of Harris is totally contrary to it. Francis underscored the Church’s position, explaining, “Science says: at the month of conception there are all the organs of a human being. All of them! Doing [an abortion] is killing a human being. You like the word or you don’t like … but it is killing. The Church does not allow abortion because it kills. It is murder, it is killing. And [in] this we have to be clear.”

But, hammering home his belief on both issues, the pope concluded that “sending migrants away, not letting them develop, not letting them have [a] life is a bad thing. Sending a baby away from its mother’s womb is murder because there is life.”

Why might a modern day Robin listen to the pope’s criticism of Trump’s position on immigration, then shake his head in disbelief and utter to Batman, “Holy Hypocrisy”?

There are two reasons.

First, an analysis as to which member states of the international community enforce the most difficult immigration laws, making it extremely difficult to take up residency there, reveals that among the top fourteen most restrictive is the Vatican.

Second, for over a thousand years, the Vatican has been partially surrounded by a massively tall, 39-foot wall that helps to limit access. Although the wall does not completely encircle the city to prevent entry against illegal immigrants, it is protected by Swiss Guards – armed with weapons of both older and modern centuries – to ensure the Vatican’s immigration laws are respected.

Today, we live in a world where leaders tend to speak authoritatively on issues about which they really fail to grasp all the factors. This leads listeners to believe such speakers promote two contrary standards by which to live life – one for them and another that is less beneficial for us. And, yes, even the pope, without really knowing it, naively promotes such hypocrisy.

