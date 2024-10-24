(AFRICA NEWS) – Algeria is gradually moving towards a digital payments system. The country saw a 71% increase in digital financial transactions in the first quarter of 2024.
The government’s push for a modernised financial infrastructure aims to improve efficiency and transparency. However, concerns over data security and public trust remain critical.
Algeria’s evolving payments landscape represents an important step towards a more connected, cashless economy.
