(FOX WEATHER) – Mandatory evacuations are underway across the west coast of Florida as millions of residents prepare for life-threatening impacts from Hurricane Milton, which continues to rapidly intensify over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm with winds of 175 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Milton continues to “explosively intensify” and is urging residents to follow directions from local officials if told to leave.

At 175 mph, Milton is the strongest Atlantic hurricane in 5 years since Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Milton is also tied for the fourth strongest storm since record keeping began. Hurricane Allen with 190 mph winds holds the record for the strongest Atlantic hurricane.