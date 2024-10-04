It’s hard enough to prepare for the catastrophic results of something like Hurricane Helene, which destroyed towns, homes, bridges, roads – and lives and families.

But that task turns into, literally, the impossible when there’s corruption, gross mismanagement, and politics present.

And it’s becoming more and more evident that the help for southeastern states, specifically the hardest-hit regions of North Carolina, is being corrupted by near-insurmountable failings.

Already, WND has reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent billions of dollars providing benefits to illegal aliens, and now has confirmed it lacks resources for the ordinary needs of the nation’s hurricane season.

Kamala Harris, according to many victims, insulted them with an offer of $750 for the most pressing needs. Joe Biden said in a comment – that was interpreted not to his benefit – the government had given all it had to the victims.

Now there’s more.

BREAKING: FEMA whistleblowers have come forward alleging that the agency misappropriated funds in the wake of Helene, withheld pre-disaster aid, and that first responders and service members have been waiting in hotels without deployment orders. pic.twitter.com/uf0XrspRTz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2024

A report at the Gateway Pundit explains multiple whistleblowers already have come forward with complaints about FEMA.

“According to a letter from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whistleblowers allege that FEMA withheld critical pre-disaster funds and failed to issue deployment orders to first responders, leaving Americans stranded in the wake of the storm,” the report said.

It described Gaetz’ letter as a “bombshell” to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, for his agency’s “failure to release necessary funds and provide clear orders has left ‘hundreds if not thousands’ of service members and first responders in limbo, as they sit idle in hotels while the southeastern U.S. suffers the devastating effects of Helene.”

The report charged that FEMA’s credibility is crumbling under “mounting evidence of gross mismanagement.”

It was Mayorkas who confessed FEMA “does not have enough funds to make it through the hurricane season.”

Whistleblowers, the report charged, have accused the agency of diverting tax funds to illegal immigrants – and “using taxpayer dollars to cover the costs of border enforcement failures,” so that no funding is left for Americans hit by catastrophic conditions.

“The Gateway Pundit previously reported that over $1 billion, which should have been used for American disaster relief, has instead been redirected into resettling illegal immigrants through programs like the ‘Shelter and Services Program,'” the report said.

Gaetz turned blunt:

“Yesterday, you stated that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is a part of your department, ‘does not have enough funds to make it through the hurricane] season.’ This news comes after FEMA has spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on migrants due to Border Czar Kamala Harris’ open border instead of prioritizing funding for Americans impacted by disasters.”

Then he warned that whistleblowers have documented mismanagement, wasted taxes, misappropriate funds and other problems.

Further, FEMA workers for days have been “employees deployed, on the clock, awaiting orders in hotels.”

In fact, Elon Musk on social media said he’d heard from a SpaceX engineer helping with rescue and recovery efforts in North Carolina.

That source said the feds actively were blocking help.

“Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives. The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough.”

The Gateway Punit noted there even was confirmation, from the left, of the politics influencing help efforts.

“Obama-Harris whisperer David Axelrod, host of the ‘Axe Files’ podcast, said the quiet part out loud as the Biden Regime blocks ongoing rescue operations in North Carolina. Axelrod said Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina are mainly Trump voters who will find it hard to vote in the 2024 election,” the report explained.

In between laughing at the false claim that JD Vance was wearing eyeliner at the VP debate, Obama-Harris whisperer David Axelrod said on his podcast that Hurricane Helene’s victims are mainly Trump voters who will find it hard to vote. Affected Democrats from Asheville are… https://t.co/yIqJWvuomh — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 4, 2024

“David Axelrod said affected Democrats from Asheville are ‘upscale liberal voters, and they’re probably going to figure out a way to vote. I’m not sure a bunch of these folks who had their homes and lives destroyed elsewhere, in western North Carolina, in the mountains, there are going to be as easy to wrangle for the Trump campaign,'” Axelrod said.

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime for failing the hurricane victims.

“Over 200 Americans are dead after Hurricane Helene and the thousands of victims impacted have been disgracefully left behind. The Biden administration has blocked ongoing rescue operations and North Carolina is living in the dark ages because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hate Elon Musk. FEMA is now out of money, because Joe Biden and Kamala spent over a billion dollars of FEMA cash on migrants. Illegals got luxury hotel rooms, but Kamala’s just tossing Helene victims $750 and heading back on the campaign trail. This must not meet her standard for giving extra resources – she only wants to do that based on equity,” he said.

Meanwhile, FEMA said the “help” it would offer would extend to “non-citizens.”

The Gateway Pundit commented: “As Americans suffer through the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and communities in North Carolina continue to search for over 200 missing loved ones lost in flooding, there is a glimmer of hope for non-citizens. If you are one of the millions of non-citizens that the Biden-Harris regime granted asylum to, you may qualify for FEMA aid.”