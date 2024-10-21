(FOX NEWS) — Nicole Powers used to compete against women — but Powers came to the realization that it was unfair.

Powers is a transgender woman who has golfed against biological females. Powers has also competed in many other sports.

“I had to take a step back and realize that biological realities are real and competitive advantages will always exist despite the number of years or whatever surgeries and hormones you’ve done, and then understood that my place is not in women’s sports,” Powers said in a recent interview with OutKick.