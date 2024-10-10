Federal officials are reporting that consumer prices were up 2.4% in September from a year earlier, higher than the predicted 2.3%, as the Biden-Harris economy worsens just as the presidential election approaches in November.

The announcement triggered a government calculation that Social Security checks will rise by 2.5% starting in January, exactly one-tenth of the 25% inflation that American consumers have faced under the regime of Biden and Harris, according to an independent assessment by expert economists.

The announcement from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is being watched closely by markets as well as the Federal Reserve, which will meet next in November and could leave interest rates inflated as they’ve been for virtually all of the Biden-Harris tenure.

In September, the Fed cut interest rates by half a point.

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for the campaign of President Donald Trump, who turned over 1.4% inflation to Biden and Harris when they took office, said, “Kamala Harris’ terrible economic policies continue to hit the American people where it hurts. The latest inflation report come in hotter than anticipated, overall prices are still up more than 20% since Kamala took office, and real average weekly earnings are down 3.4%.”

She continued, “Eggs, for goodness’ sake, are 70% more expensive since Kamala Harris took office!”

She said, “Additionally, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week jumped to the highest level in a year. If Kamala is given another four years, our economy will nosedive into the worst depression this country has ever seen. Americans will continue to be robbed of their paychecks with astronomical inflation and higher taxes. There is only one solution to fix our economy: re-electing President Trump. He’s a businessman with a proven track record of success and will turn Kamala’s worsening economy around on day on.”

That independent economic analysis, in fact, concluded that the U.S. actually has been in a Biden-Harris-led recession since 2022.

Lindsay James, an investment strategist said in a report in the Daily Mail the inflation report doesn’t trigger alarm bells, yet.

But “clearly large risks remain on the horizon,” she said. “Conflict in the Middle East continues to threaten to send oil prices much higher and provide fresh inflationary concerns, while the recent hurricane damage in the U.S. is likely to make data a little harder to collect and analyze for the Fed.

“As has been stressed heavily, cautious steps will be taken to bring rates down to a sustainable level, without troubling the wider economy.”

She explained core inflation, a measure of inflation that strips out the volatile sectors of food and energy, increased to 3.3 percent in September.

The inflation rate was 2.5% in August.