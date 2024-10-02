The presidential election in 2020 was suspicious in a number of ways:

– President Donald Trump set a record for votes, but career political hack Joe Biden got MILLIONS more? That would be millions more votes than the super-popular Barack Obama had gotten previously.

– State and local elections officials repeatedly broke their own state laws to count votes during COVID, including accepting ballots long after the legal deadline had passed.

– Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $400 million to local elections officials to help with deal with election requirements, and those officials often used the flood of cash to recruit Democrat voters, a campaign financing scandal that now is illegal in some states.

– The FBI and other federal agencies, conspiring with major media and tech corporations, falsely claimed that the details about the Biden family scandals documented in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were disinformation, and ordered the details suppressed. The scandals were true.

– A later polling showed that had that information been available ordinarily, enough voters would have withheld their support from Joe Biden to cause him to lose the election.

– Multiple lawsuits alleging elections misbehavior simply were tossed by judges who claimed the plaintiffs had no “standing,” or valid interest in the alleged wrongdoing, so the actual claims, the merits of the lawsuits, never were addressed.

Even so, Democrats have claimed those who have doubts are “insurrectionists,” leftist judges have used those thoughts against those who trespassed at the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021, and extremists like Colorado’s secretary of state, Jena Griswold, even have campaigned to ban Trump from the ballot over the issue.

Now Julie Kelly, a Real Clear Investigations researcher and writer and self-described “insurrection denier,” explains online that those opinions are legitimate.

DOJ and federal judges have made election “denial” a crime in Washington. J6ers texts and memes about the 2020 election are used as incriminating evidence and reason for excessive sentences. Judges routinely berate J6ers for believing “lies” from a “charlatan” that the 2020… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 2, 2024

She wrote, “DOJ and federal judges have made election ‘denial’ a crime in Washington. J6ers texts and memes about the 2020 election are used as incriminating evidence and reason for excessive sentences. Judges routinely berate J6ers for believing ‘lies’ from a ‘charlatan’ that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Except it’s not a crime to believe the 2020 election was illegitimate because it was. Two-thirds of Republicans still believe it was an unlawful election; independents have trended in that direction over the past 4 years.”

She continued, “To this day (Georgia) we are still learning [h]ow corrupt the voting process was in key states. We know for a fact that Democratic sec of states and county election workers broke their own states’ laws to count illegal votes. Big Tech and the FBI were in cahoots to suppress damaging information about absentee voting and Hunter Biden. The Zuckerbergs dumped $400 million to juice the numbers.”

She cited Norah O’Donnell’s comments during her biased management of the vice presidential debate between GOP candidate JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz this week. O’Donnell, Kelly explained, “had to straight up LIE about election lawsuits to make it appear the courts considered the cases when they systematically rejected the suits on technical grounds. SCOTUS refused to hear a single election case including those filed by state AGs and GOP state lawmakers.

“There is much to justify the belief that Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election and Democrats and the media want to try it again—which is why they will now fixate on Vance’s answer for the rest of the year. Vance should refuse to answer the question and pivot to how Democrats stole the nomination from Biden and installed Kamala Harris without a single vote in 2024. Period,” she said.

Kelly, in fact, cited the Republicans, too, for blame for the situation: “One of the GOP’s most consequential mistakes – refusing to conduct a proper investigation into Jan. 6 the minute they took Congress.”

In fact, it is through the wild election denial and “‘insurrection” claims that the Department of Justice, the FBI, and more federal agencies, have been “weaponized” by Democrats against the GOP and specifically Trump.

One commenter pointed out that Hillary Clinton, even to this day, claims that the 2016 election was “stolen” from her, yet she has faced literally no backlash over her claims.

Another commenter said, “It is why they want to shut down free speech. They want to make it a crime to challenge them in any way whatsoever.