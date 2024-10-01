The rogue Islamic regime in Iran, which has been handed some $60 billion over the past few years as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris withdrew American opposition and sanctions, has launched hundreds of missiles into Israel, striking many locations, and dispatched gunmen to shoot down civilians in a train station.

It must stop, warned the chief of the United Nations.

BREAKING: Iranian ballistic missiles impact Israel, sent by the Islamic regime in Iran. Reports of missile hit or fragments of one falling in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/GIitOlJFEc — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 1, 2024

WATCH: Footage coming out of the Middle East of Iranian ballistic missiles hitting Israel. pic.twitter.com/km6onwSSBg — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 1, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily)

And GOP presidential candidate President Donald Trump said this is what happens when America is leaderless, as he charges it has been under the Biden-Harris regime.

A statement from Trump, through his campaign, was blunt:

“The World is on fire and spiraling out of control. We have no leadership, no one running the Country. We have a non-existent President in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco, a City which she and Gavin Newscum totally destroyed, and staging fake photo ops. No one is in charge and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on.”

Trump charged, “When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East.

“Under ‘President Trump,’ we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE. Now, War or the threat of War, is raging everywhere, and the two Incompetents running this Country are leading us to the brink of World War III. You wouldn’t trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the Free World.

“It is no surprise that Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to be President, because they know as long as she is in power, they can take advantage of America. That is why they have tried to target me.”

In fact, Iran individuals recently have been accused in court of hacking into Trump’s campaign, and giving that information to the Democrats’ campaign.

Reports confirmed some of Iran’s missiles were intercepted, others were not.

Iran claimed its actions were in response to Israel’s destruction of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, under whose guidance the organization delivered terror to the Middle East.

I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 1, 2024

The chief of the United Nations, which has condemned Israel more than any other nation on earth while repeatedly insisting on protection for Palestinian “victims,” said, “I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop.”

The violence comes just short of a year after Palestinian terrorists in Hamas, based in Gaza, invaded Israel and slaughtered, often in horrific fashion, some 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians.

Since then Israel has dispatched its military to the region to fight Iran proxy Hamas and remove its threat of terror against Israelis.

.@POTUS & @VP are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room & receiving regular updates from their national security team. @POTUS directed the US military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks & shoot down missiles targeting Israel — Sean Savett (@NSC_Spox) October 1, 2024

A spokesman in the Biden-Harris administration said the two politicians are “monitoring” the situation and had told the UI.S. military to help Israel shoot down Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.

Reports revealed Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, ordered the attack on Israel.

A short time after hundreds of missiles were reported, the appearance was that Iran was calling an end.

Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime—which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran—has been duly carried out. Should the Zionist regime… — I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) October 1, 2024

Its U.N. mission said its “response” to Israel “has been duly carried out,” and it warned of more attacks later.

Israel officials said eight people were murdered in concurrent terror shooting at a train station in Jaffa.

Those attackers were “neutralized,” reports said.